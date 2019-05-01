Health-Ade Kombucha Launches Cherry Berry Flavor, Mini Bottles at Whole Foods Nationwide

LOS ANGELES— Health-Ade Kombucha, the bubbly, delicious kombucha you can feel good about drinking, announces today the launch of its newest flavor, Cherry Berry. Available exclusively at Whole Foods Market nationwide for the next 90 days, Cherry Berry is the latest fruit-forward innovation from America’s fastest growing refrigerated beverage brand. Additionally, Health-Ade’s new 8 oz. 4-packs will be available at Whole Foods Market nationwide in the top-selling flavors of Pink Lady Apple, Pomegranate and Ginger Lemon starting today.

A bright new addition to the Superfoods line, Cherry Berry combines Health-Ade’s signature organic and raw kombucha with notes of sweet cherry, elderberry and hibiscus. Whole Foods’ exclusivity of Cherry Berry runs through July, and following this period, the flavor will be available to additional retailers and grocers across the country.

“Springtime brings about warm feelings of nostalgia. With memories of sunny days, outdoor gatherings and seasonal holidays spent with friends and family, we sought to create a flavor that’s refreshing for all activities during this time of year,” said Daina Trout, CEO and co-founder of Health-Ade. “Not only does Cherry Berry capture this sweet sensation in a bottle, but we also saw — and consequently filled — a gap in the kombucha market, as there are not a lot of naturally flavored cherry beverages in our category.”

The 8 oz. 4-packs will be available in Whole Foods and in additional Grocery chains throughout the United States this summer. The smaller, 8 oz. packaging will have similar nutritional benefits, high quality and appealing taste of Health-Ade’s signature 16 oz. bottles, but now in a single serving.

“Driven by retailers and consumer feedback, this new sized, packaged offering satisfies the market desire for trial driving mini bottles,” said Vanessa Dew, CSO and co-founder of Health-Ade. “By offering more product variety, inclusive of size and flavors, we’re continuing our innovation in the kombucha category while ensuring our customer’s needs are at the forefront.” Consumers can use the store locator on Health-Ade’s website to find retailers and Cherry Berry and 8 oz. retail locations near them.

Health-Ade’s Superfood line recently acquired new labeling to differentiate itself from their line of Cold Pressed kombucha flavored with juice from organic, raw, and non-GMO produce. While all company products are handcrafted the Health-Ade way, the distinction of the Superfoods line is the addition of exotic flavors and botanical additivities from around the world—each of which is thought to be linked to a specific health benefit. Other flavors a part of the Superfoods line includes Bubbly Rose, Maca-Berry Power Greens and Holiday Cheers (seasonal).

About Health-Ade Kombucha

Health-Ade is committed to brewing the best tasting and highest quality kombucha you can buy. Founded in 2012 in LA farmers’ markets, Health-Ade brews the old-fashioned way: with living cultures. Fermented in super-small 2.5-gallon batches, and in glass which prevents plastic or metal leaching, Health-Ade flavors with only the highest quality ingredients, like cold pressed juice from organic produce. This artisanal process results in a delicious, smooth, bubbly, and naturally low sugar kombucha that makes you feel good. The brand is currently available in over 20,000 retail locations nationwide, including Whole Foods, Sprouts, Safeway/Albertsons, Kroger, Publix, Target, and is offered in 16 oz. bottles (MSRP:$3.99), 64 oz. Growlers (MRSP: $13.99) and 8 oz. 4-packs (MSRP: $9.99). Health-Ade’s growing roster of 13 flavors are certified organic, Non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free, vegan and raw, and always free of anything engineered. For more information, visit health-ade.com. Follow along on Instagram @healthade, Facebook /HealthAde and Twitter @DrinkHealthAde