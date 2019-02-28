Health Ade to Debut Six New Flavors This Summer

California-based Health-Ade Kombucha is preparing for a “full-on offensive court press” this summer with the launch of six new flavors and new 4-packs of 8 oz. glass bottles.

The six new additions to Health-Ade’s core 16 oz. glass bottle lineup — Cherry Berry, Grapefruit, Tropical Punch, Passionfruit-Tangerine, Strawberry-Lemonade and Peach Mango — represent the brand’s biggest ever collective launch of new SKUs and will bring the total size of its core product roster to 13. The brand will be sampling the new varieties at Natural Products Expo West next week and start rolling out to retailers across all channels this summer.

Speaking with BevNET, Health-Ade co-founder and chief sales officer Vanessa Dew said the extension represents the company becoming “a little bit more prescriptive in our flavors.” In broadening its range, she said the brand wanted to “tap into what consumer are asking for” with accessible, fruit-forward varieties like Tropical Punch and Strawberry Lemonade. The new products will contain a similar nutritional profile to the existing line, with about 7 g of sugar per 8 oz. serving.

“These are just odes to some classics that consumers are loving in other formats, and we decided to make it our own,” said Dew.

Along with the new flavors, which the brand is exploring integrating into its keg service, Health Ade is also expanding its packaging formats. Products are currently marketed in 16 oz. bottles and 64 oz. growlers, as well as a 8 oz. glass bottle exclusively for on-premise foodservice. This spring, the 8 oz. bottles will be introduced at retail in 4-packs of three different flavors: Pink Lady Apple, Ginger Lemon and Pomegranate.

Dew said interest in the 4-pack format, which will be available for a suggested retail price of $9.49, was driven mainly by retailers. The pack will launch at Whole Foods Markets nationwide in May, but not as an exclusive. According to Dew, the launch will help Health Ade understand the different occasions in which consumers are drinking kombucha, which will also inform larger internal discussions about product development.

“We are always experimenting with different product offerings and looking to the future as to what is the best format for consumers — if not in kombucha, then maybe in something else,” she said.

However, Dew was quick to dismiss the idea of introducing a canned product, calling Health Ade’s use of glass bottles in both brewing and packaging kombucha a “signature of what we do, day in and day out.”

As the brand adds new flavors and formats, Dew noted that Health Ade is also looking for ways to tie its expanding family or products together under a single banner. This includes touches like new labeling on Health Ade’s Superfood Kombucha line to provide more visual pop on-shelf and give retails options when building a branded product set.

“[The Superfoods] can stand alongside our cold-pressed line and make sense,” said Dew. “It’s a great mix-and-match play in terms of merchandising on retailer shelves.”