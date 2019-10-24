Hiland Dairy Introduces New Fruit and Yogurt Probiotic Smoothies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.— Hiland Dairy has introduced a new fruit and probiotic smoothie in seven fresh flavors. The drinkable yogurt is packaged in a sleek 7 oz. bottle, offering delicious nutrition on the go.

The smoothie is available in five traditional flavors, strawberry-banana, peach, pina colada, strawberry, and mango, and two contemporary flavors, guanabana and pecan cereal. The new Hiland Dairy Probiotic Smoothie provides live and active cultures, six grams of protein, 14% daily fiber, as much calcium as a glass of milk, and the delicious fresh flavor you expect from Hiland Dairy.

Hiland Smoothies began appearing on retailers’ shelves in October. The suggested retail price is 99 cents per seven-ounce smoothie. Whether it’s for breakfast on the way to work or a quick snack before soccer practice, the Hiland Dairy Probiotic Smoothie makes powering up easy, portable and delicious.

“We are proud to offer this nutritious beverage option for our consumers,” said Rick Beaman, Vice President, Hiland Dairy Foods Company. “Our consumers are interested in functional foods that provide nutritious benefits on the go. We think our new smoothies fit the bill.”

About Hiland Dairy Foods Company

Hiland Dairy, based in Springfield, Missouri, is a leading farmer-owned dairy foods company. Their widely loved products include ice cream, milk, butter, cheese and eggnog. Hiland Dairy has expanded beyond dairy and has a wide variety of other beverages, such as Red Diamond Tea, lemonade and fresh juices. As a farmer-owned company, Hiland employs more than 2,500 people throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas. Hiland’s farmer-owners are just miles from the Hiland processing plants where our fresh milk goes from the farm to the shelves within 48 hours. This speedy process is environmentally friendly and gives the signature fresh taste to all Hiland products! Hiland strongly believes in community and is committed to our environment. Using eco-friendly processes, Hiland continues to provide wholesome dairy to a healthy world. Learn more at HilandDairy.com