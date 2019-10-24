HP Drinks Launches Haymaker’s Punch HP and HP+

RICHMOND, Ky.— Switchel is America’s original sports drink, since the 1700’s. Cutting hay by hand in the heat of summer has never been for the faint of heart.

That’s why haymakers and farmers since colonial times have turned to switchel to quench their thirst.

They didn’t know switchel has natural electrolytes and antioxidants with functional benefits for their body. They just knew it tastes uniquely delicious, and it does the job to keep them well-hydrated, so they could keep on working in the fields from sunrise to dusk.

Haymaker’s Punch HP combines non-carbonated filtered water, organic apple cider vinegar, organic dark cherry juice concentrate, organic honey, and organic ginger juice to knock out your thirst. USDA organic, certified gluten free, made in Kentucky, USA.

Haymaker’s Punch HP+ comes out swinging with a one-two punch which includes all of the same deliciously functional ingredients as HP, with 70 mg of organic caffeine added to help rev you up.

Try a swig from the 12 ounce amber glass twist cap recyclable bottle. It’s a non-alcoholic organic hydration sensation unlike any other.

We contribute 10% of our profits to aid America’s independent family farmers.

Haymaker’s Punch HP and HP+. We’re in your corner. For more information, visit hpdrinks.com