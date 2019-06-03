HyVIDA Expands Distribution with Meijer Partnership

MUSKEGON, Mich.— HyVIDA Brands Inc., producer of the world’s first hydrogen-infused sparkling waters, has expanded its Midwest retail footprint with Meijer. The partnership with the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based supermarket chain will increase HyVIDA’s distribution coverage and an ideal partnership for the two West Michigan based companies.

“Meijer was quick to identify HyVIDA as more than a hydrogen infused beverage, but also as a healthier sparkling water to support Meijer’s commitment innovative healthy options at its 245 locations,” said Rick Smith, HyVIDA’s president, CEO and co-founder. “This partnership further validates the consumers’ increasing level of sophistication and appetite for better-for-you beverages. Hydrogen infused beverages is an emerging category, and in our first year, the market has fully embraced, HyVIDA.”

Since launching on Amazon in May 2018, HyVIDA has expanded its distribution to service thousands of independent, specialty retailers and conventional grocery stores such as Meijer.

HyVIDA’s Hydrogen-infused sparkling water is the first of its kind, loaded with antioxidants and magnesium, without any calories, sugars or sweeteners. HyVIDA’s patent pending process for infusing hydrogen and magnesium delivers a functional sparkling water with a lighter bubbly taste, extremely smooth finish, less acidic burn and it also gives a natural body boost. Hydrogen is backed by significant science and supported by 400+ published medical studies for its health benefits from cognitive benefits to gut health.

HyVIDA utilizes the brand management sales and marketing services of Cascadia Managing Brands.

HyVIDA is available in three varieties: Pure, Organic Raspberry and Organic Lemon Lime.

For more information on HyVIDA, visit hyvida.com.

About HyVIDA Brands Inc.

HyVIDA Brands is an early-stage, award-winning beverage company that is pioneering Hydrogen Infused Sparkling Waters and related beverages that offer healthy lifestyle benefits due to hydrogen’s unique antioxidant properties. Launched in 2018 by experienced medical technology entrepreneurs, both the HyVIDA headquarters and research facility are located in Muskegon, Michigan. HyVIDA has a robust intellectual property portfolio including multiple patent applications and trade secrets that enable low-cost highly scalable hydrogen infused beverages.