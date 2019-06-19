Iconic Protein Awarded Animal Welfare Approved Seal

SANTA MONICA, Calif.– ICONIC Protein, a grass-fed verified protein drink company, has announced that it has been awarded the Animal Welfare Approved seal by A Greener World (AGW), making it the first protein drink to achieve this certification. The AnimalWelfare Approved Certification upholds a hard-earned standard for dairy calves and cattle which demonstrates the farmers’ commitment to the care of their animals, the land, and the local community. ICONIC only sources milk from farmers that are Certified Animal Welfare approved by A Greener World (AGW). ICONIC protein also currently holds the Truly GrassFed verification, which ensures that all cows are grass fed at least 95% of their life (ICONIC protein supply averages 98%).

“From the day I started ICONIC, I’ve held myself and the team to specific standards around animal welfare and product integrity, so this Animal Welfare certification is deeply important tome and our team,” said Billy Bosch, CEO and founder of ICONIC. “I have always insisted on protein sources with the highest animal welfare standards, the lowest environmental impact and rigorous testing to ensure the cleanest, most nutrient dense option. In addition to being free from hormones, heavy metals, and pesticides, we ensure that our partners are committed to strengthening bonds between local farmers and the land they traditionally work.”

“The steps which ICONIC have taken to source ingredients from farmers at the cutting edge of sustainability and high-welfare farming demonstrate the company’s commitment to quality ingredients that have a positive effect on the animals and the planet,” said Emily Moose, director of communications and outreach at A Greener World. “We are thrilled to see them lead the way.”

After scouring the planet for partners that share ICONIC’s commitment and high standards for animal welfare and humane dairy sourcing, the company found the perfect partnership in Kilkenny, Ireland where a group of co-op farms have resided for multiple generations. These farming partners go to great lengths to deliver the highest quality and cleanest protein on the planet. Additionally, they spare no expense when it comes to treating their cows like royalty.

The Animal Welfare Approved Certification is a badge of differentiation that demonstrates the farmers’ commitment to the care of their animals, the land and the local community. Standards of the certification include:

All dairy cattle must be thoroughly inspected at least twice per 24 hours and the inspection of the animals must be possible at any time day or night.

Continuous outdoor pasture access is required for all dairy cattle.

Close confinement in cages, crates or by tethering is prohibited.

Each farm must maintain, and provide the auditor access to records to demonstrate compliance with Animal Welfare Approved standards.

Efforts must be made to develop positive relationships between the farmer and animals through gentle handling. All animals must be moved in a calm and consistent manner.Stress from loud noises and rapid movements must be minimized.

Abuse or maltreatment (hot branding/prods & electric shocking) of animals is prohibited.

Overcrowding during transport is prohibited. Ventilation must be provided that allows the animals to breathe fresh air while on the transport vehicle. The vehicle must be constructed or bedded to prevent animals slipping.

Animals must not be knowingly sold into systems prohibited by these welfare standards.The planned use of stockyards and/or auction houses to sell animals is prohibited.

Newly weaned or separated calves must be kept in groups of familiar animals, the use of isolated pens is prohibited. Sale of calves to farms that have confinement, crated or slatted veal systems is prohibited.

ICONIC Protein can be found at leading retail stores across the country, including WholeFoods, Target, Albertsons, Vons, CVS, Sprouts, H.E.B, Central Market, Jewel Osco and theVitamin Shoppe among others. Follow the company on Facebook (@drinkICONIC) andInstagram (@drinkiconic).

ICONIC empowers you to achieve your personal best every day through premium, convenient nutrition. ICONIC’s line of ready-to-drink ICONIC Protein beverages contain 20 grams of protein, 4 grams of fiber and a dose of healthy vitamins and minerals, all for 1-3 grams of sugar and 130-140 calories. ICONIC’s grass-fed verified protein powders contain 20 grams of protein, zero grams of sugar with 90-130 calories per serving, available in an unflavored powder, Vanilla Bean and Chocolate Truffle. ICONIC is committed to sourcing only the highest-quality ingredients, including Ireland Animal Welfare certified, grass-fed, pasture-raised protein and organic whenever possible. With six low-sugar, high-fiber flavors —Cacao + Greens, Cacao Chocolate Truffle, Café au Lait, Vanilla Bean, Golden Milk andCoconut Matcha — ICONIC ready-to-drink products are a deliciously easy choice for long-lasting energy and satiation. ICONIC Protein promises to be free of lactose, soy, gluten, carrageenan, preservatives and GMOs, and is packaged in a BPA-free bottle. ICONIC products are available at select grocery retailers nationwide, and can be purchased online through Amazon, Thrive Market and drinkiconic.com.