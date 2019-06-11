JUST Announces Three New Infused Flavors For Pride

NEW YORK– JUST Goods has announced the expansion of the highly successful JUST Infused line. Three new certified organic flavors – mint, cherry, and blackberry will join the lineup alongside lemon and tangerine, thus completing JUST’s rainbow series, coinciding with National Pride Month.

“JUST is all about positivity and doing right for people and the planet,” said JUST’s CEO Ira Laufer. “With the expansion of our JUST Infused line, we’re embodying bright and bold colors to exemplify happiness and confidence. The rainbow effect of the cartons together speaks to the optimism that JUST stands for.”

Founded by artist and activist Jaden Smith, JUST products are easy to recognize due to their unique vibrant colors and are recognized for their sustainable paper-based packaging. Always aiming to push boundaries, JUST products are as clean, authentic and transparent as possible. All JUST Infused flavors are made with organic essences, not natural flavors, which are processed flavor compounds, often including ingredients, which are not disclosed on labels. Essences are made by boiling the fruit and capturing the steam which, when cooled, is the distilled water added to the core spring water. The result is a light, crisp, authentic fruit flavor, perfect for summer hydration. As always, JUST Infused contains zero sugar, zero calories and zero artificial ingredients of any kind.

Consumers will find JUST active throughout New York City for Pride week, culminating with street-side sampling of the new Infused line, pedicab takeovers and parade presence. JUST’s social campaign dedicated to promoting a summer of JUST goodness, #JUSTallgood, will run throughout the season.

In addition to expanding Infused flavors, JUST has been expanded distribution quickly with new accounts that include CVS nationwide, Check-Out program at Walgreens, The Fresh Market, WeWork, Horton Hotel, Clearwater Marine Aquarium, and Boston Harbor Cruises amongst others.

The Infused flavors will be available starting this week at shopjustwater.com with Amazon other grocery retailers to follow. JUST Infused Lemon will also launch in a new and smaller size of 330ml/24pk this week. All Infused flavors are line priced with the core spring water, range 1.29-1.69 at retail. For more information, please visit justwater.com.

About JUST

JUST Goods, Inc. is a global consumer goods company dedicated to producing responsibly sourced products, contained in sustainable packaging. The company’s first product, JUST Water, is 100% spring water ethically sourced from Upstate New York, packaged in a bottle made of 82% renewable resources. A Certified B-Corp, the company’s mission to create environmental and social value along the supply chain extends to partnerships with environmental non-profits, key members of the science and innovation community, as well as university collaborations, hospitality partnerships, event alliances and community projects. JUST Water is now being produced in three countries – the US, the United Kingdom and Australia. JUST products can be found in a growing number of grocery retail locations, hotels, schools, cultural locations and entertainment venues worldwide. For more information please visit justwater.com.