JUST Water Partners With Barry’s Bootcamp

NEW YORK— Barry’s Bootcamp, the original cardio and strength interval workout that burns up to 1,000 calories per class, debuted a new partnership with JUST Water – the buzzy Will-and-Jaden-Smith-owned eco-friendly water brand. Beginning, July 2, Barry’s will be stocking all studios with the ethically-sourced water in the US and the UK.

“We’re (JUST) really inspired to be partnering with Barry’s Bootcamp as they take a stance against single-use plastic water bottles,” said Jaden Smith, co-founder of JUST. “Having this prestigious fitness studio lead the way by choosing to bring in JUST as their sustainable water option sets an example for us all. We have choices and making the choice that is better for the environment is something we all must do for our future.”

The water bottles are co-branded, and the move is the first of many in making Barry’s studios greener. The bottles are made of sustainable packaging, in a bottle made of 82% renewable resources, and aims to reduce the amount of single-use disposable plastic used at Barry’s.

About JUST WATER

Founded in 2015, JUST is a consumer goods company dedicated to producing responsibly sourced quality products, contained in sustainably innovative packaging. The first product, JUST water is 100% spring water ethically sourced from Upstate New York, packaged in a bottle made of 82% renewable resources. The company mission to create environmental and social value along the supply chain, extends to partnerships with environmental non-profits, key members of the science and innovation community, as well as university collaborations, event alliances and community projects. JUST water is sold in North America at over 15,000 retail locations. For more information please visit justwater.com.