KABAKI Kenyan Purple Tea Announces Expanded Distribution

NEW YORK— Tea lovers everywhere are discovering KABAKI Kenyan Purple Tea– the new ready-to-drink bottled tea with more potent antioxidant polyphenols than any other tea.

That’s because KABAKI Kenyan Purple Tea is now available both online and in stores near you!

KABAKI can be purchased online at kabakitea.com, Amazon, and Groupon. KABAKI Kenyan Purple Tea is also moving into brick-and-mortar stores, positioned to expand nationwide into traditional grocery, convenience and specialty food outlets.

Currently KABAKI is available nationwide at Cost Plus World Market, the emporium for worldwide discovery. KABAKI is also available at 7-Eleven stores in Southern California as a partner in the “Sips+Snacks That Love You Back” showcase of premium better-for-you brands. Further, KABAKI is expanding distribution to Safeway in Northern California and into United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos grocery stores in Texas.

“We are pursuing a multi-pronged approach to reach consumers. We have a robust e-commerce website as well as selling and fulfilling through Amazon and Groupon. Now tea lovers can get our special tea that offers increased energy, boosted immunity and improved brain function wherever they live in the continental US,” said Martin Kabaki, founder and principal.

The e-commerce product line is offered in convenient and affordable 6-pack cartons, 5 individual flavor offerings (raspberry, peach, lemon, unsweetened, and lightly sweetened) plus two special variety packs so website customers can sample different flavors. One variety pack (Pure and Simple) contains unsweetened and lightly sweetened varieties. A second pack (Touch of Flavor) contains the fruit infused varieties: raspberry, peach and lemon. Each infusion is vegan, gluten free, low in caffeine, and comes in a ready-to-drink 16 oz. PET bottle.

About KABAKI Kenyan Purple Tea

KABAKI purple tea plants grow in the beautiful Kenyan mountains where the intense African sun is tempered by cool mountain air. This extraordinary climate allows ultraviolet rays to deeply penetrate the tea leaves to create a vibrant purple color, potent antioxidants, and delicate flavor. The tea leaves are dried in Kenya, then brewed and bottled in the USA. KABAKI Purple Tea also has a serious social mission to help provide accessible medical care for rural tea farming communities in Kenya. Find out more at kabakitea.com.