Kafina Energy Now Available on BUBBLE

NEW YORK— The makers of Kafina Energy, a brand new herbal energy elixir, have announced that this USDA-certified organic drink will be available on BUBBLE, a curated online marketplace with exacting standards on the products they carry. Brewed in small batches, Kafina amassed a cult following when co-founder Heather Beach started making a recipe she received during a shamanic journey in 2012. After teaming up with Kathleen O’Brien, Kafina became a brand and officially launched in May.

Kafina Energy is made with fair trade coffee, schisandra berries, fenugreek seeds, cardamom, and a touch of VT maple syrup providing sustained pure herbal energy with no crash. The elixir has just 11 mg of caffeine, less the amount of caffeine in a decaf cup of coffee, and 10 calories. It drives mental acuity, elevates mood and acts as an overall performance enhancer. Consumed on its own or as a mixer, Kafina is used as a coffee/tea replacement and beloved as a pre and/or post-workout drink.

“BUBBLE is a like-minded company with a core belief that transparency and pure ingredients are paramount,” said co-founder Heather Beach. “We’re thrilled to have Kafina Energy featured among such a dynamic lineup of conscientious brands.”

BUBBLE has a renowned team of top chefs, Western and Eastern practitioners, and nutritionists, who select innovative, clean and delicious products to feature on this e-commerce site. Founded by Jessica Young, the first employee at Daily Harvest, BUBBLE launched in January and is quickly becoming a go-to source for health food and clean label products online.

Please visit BUBBLE and follow us on Instagram @KafinaEnergy.

About Kafina Energy

Kafina Energy was founded on a mission to fuel, restore and awaken people through the healing power of plants. The energy elixir is USDA certified organic, gluten-free, non-GMO, plant-based and made in an allergen-free facility. Kafina is venture-backed and launched in May 2019. Investors include John Replogle, the former CEO of Seventh Generation and Burt’s Bees, and Founding Partner of One Better Ventures, and Jeffrey Hollender, CEO of the American Sustainable Business Council and founder of Seventh Generation. Co-founders Heather Beach and Kathleen O’Brien have worked with some of the highest-grossing natural consumer products on the market and worked with brands including Seventh Generation, Burt’s Bees, Bear Naked Granola, Sunsoil CBD and Sustain Natural.