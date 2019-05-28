Keurig Dr Pepper Breaks Ground On Texas Headquarters

PLANO, Texas and BURLINGTON, Mass – Keurig Dr Pepper, together with the Dallas Cowboys and the City of Frisco, broke ground on a new 350,000 square-foot built-to-suit office building located at The Star in Frisco, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys World Corporate Headquarters. The new space will serve as one of Keurig Dr Pepper’s two headquarters, with the other in Burlington, Massachusetts.

“Upgrading our Texas co-headquarters location will allow us to support the needs of our expanding business,” Bob Gamgort, chairman and CEO of Keurig Dr Pepper, said. “The new location at The Star in Frisco places us in the center of a vibrant and growing community, with access to state of the art collaboration tools and a wide variety of lifestyle amenities to enable us to attract and retain the best team members in the industry”

Set to open in 2021, the building will feature a state-of-the-art work setting for approximately 1,100 employees who currently work at the company’s location in Plano.

“The business community at The Star has made a significant impact on our city’s corporate landscape,” Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney said. “Keurig Dr Pepper’s move strengthens Frisco’s position as one of the top corporate relocation destinations in the country and will continue to benefit our residents and business community for years to come.”

“The Dallas Cowboys are excited to team up with Keurig Dr Pepper to grow our long-standing relationship,” said Jerry Jones, owner, president and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys. “We look forward to working together to continue to foster an environment at The Star that values community and innovation, along with advancing business.”

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading coffee and beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in excess of $11 billion. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks, and mixers, and markets the #1 single-serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. The Company maintains an unrivaled distribution system that enables its portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands to be available nearly everywhere people shop and consume beverages. With a wide range of hot and cold beverages that meet virtually any consumer need, KDP key brands include Keurig, Dr Pepper, CORE, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, Canada Dry, Snapple, Bai, Mott’s and The Original Donut Shop. The Company employs more than 25,000 employees and operates more than 120 offices, manufacturing plants, warehouses and distribution centers across North America. For more information, visit keurigdrpepper.com.

About The Frisco Economic Development Corporation

The Frisco EDC operates as a Texas non-profit corporation and is governed by a seven-member board of directors appointed by the Frisco, Texas City Council. Job number one is facilitating the creation of jobs, as the Frisco EDC’s mission is to improve the economic opportunities and quality of life for all Frisco residents. The Frisco EDC has facilitated major economic development projects, resulting in hundreds of projects and thousands of jobs in the City of Frisco. For more information, visit FriscoEDC.com.

About The Star

The Star is the 91-acre campus of the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters and training facility in Frisco, Texas. Developed as a first-of-its-kind partnership between the City of Frisco and Frisco ISD, The Star features Ford Center, a 12,000-seat stadium that hosts Frisco ISD football games and other events; Cowboys Fit, a 60,000 square-foot gym developed in partnership with leading fitness developer, Mark Mastrov; and Cowboys Club, a members-only club where the country club meets the NFL; The Omni Frisco Hotel, a 16-floor, 300-room luxury hotel; Baylor Scott & White Sports Therapy & Research at The Star, a 300,000 square-foot center of excellence for sports medicine; as well as a variety of shopping, dining and nightlife options throughout The Star District. For more information on The Star, visit thestarinfrisco.com.