Kickback Launches CBD Lemonade Line

LOS ANGELES— Kickback, a Los Angeles based CBD beverage company, just launched their new line of CBD lemonade products. The new drink line features three fruity lemonade flavors, including Lemony Lemon, Strawberry Sunshine, and Mellow Mango. All of the vegan beverages are available online at enjoykickback.com for preorder, and will be in grocery and CBD wellness stores across the U.S. soon.

Pierre Real, founder of Kickback, created the new line of beverages as a simple way for on-the-go people to naturally relax. “We incorporate broad spectrum nano CBD into all of our beverages because it creates a ‘functional chill,’” said Real. “Each lemonade is also vegan and low in calories, with a refreshing fruity flavor.”

All three CBD lemonades are 100% vegan and contain 5mg of CBD that feels like 25mg of CBD. Kickback products have a higher absorption rate so the cannabidiol has a greater effect. Kickback’s proprietary extraction method doesn’t use any synthetic emulsifiers, preservatives, or harsh chemical solvents. The organic hemp comes from a biodynamic farm that is free of pesticides, providing each drink with a natural cannabinoid profile for stress-relieving benefits.

Lemony Lemon is the original lemonade flavor made with agave, monk fruit, and stevia leaf. Strawberry Sunshine has a burst of refreshing strawberry and watermelon flavor, that also promotes a calm mind and functional chill. Mellow Mango contains peach and ginger, as well as a naturally occurring terpene called myrcene that can help with stress relief and other health benefits.

“We’re really excited to introduce the new line of Kickback CBD lemonades because there is no product like it on the market,” said Real. “They’re ready to drink, vegan, low-calorie, relaxing, and tasty. We’re revolutionizing the way people use CBD and making it easy for everyone to enjoy.”

If you’re interested in distributing or stocking Kickback products at your store, please contact orders@enjoykickback.com for more information.