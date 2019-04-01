Kill Cliff Commits to Donating $1M to Navy SEAL Foundation in 2019

ATLANTA— KILL CLIFF, the maker of clean performance beverages, has announces 2019 will be a record-breaking year in its mission to support active and veteran Navy SEALs and their families. With remarkable momentum and a rapidly expanding distribution, KILL CLIFF is on a march to $1 million. Led by a former Navy SEAL, the company has committed to donating $1 million to the Navy SEAL Foundation by the end of 2019.

Former Navy SEAL Todd Ehrlich created and built KILL CLIFF with the singular goal of giving back to his community. Long before he took a paycheck, the founder began making donations to the Navy SEAL Foundation and made it his goal to become the largest single contributor. KILL CLIFF has been an Official Partner of the Navy SEAL Foundation since 2015 and to-date has raised and donated more than $731,000 in cash, event sponsorship and product equivalences. Learn more about the partnership in this video.

“Since day one, the driving force behind KILL CLIFF has been to give back to the SEAL community,” said John Timar, KILL CLIFF COO and former Navy SEAL. “The need to support the Naval Special Warfare community and their families is greater now than ever before. That need drives KILL CLIFF to grow so it can make an even bigger impact. We are working day and night to meet the goal of donating $1 million and then continue pushing well beyond that mark.”

The Navy SEAL Foundation provides immediate and ongoing support and assistance to the Naval Special Warfare community and its families in times of adversity and triumph. The Navy SEAL Foundation uses the money in five areas: warrior and family support, educational opportunities, tragedy assistance and survivor support, warrior transition and legacy preservation in partnership with the UDT-SEAL Museum.

“KILL CLIFF is our longest standing corporate partner and has been unwavering in their commitment to the Naval Special Warfare community and its families,” said Chris Irwin, Director of Partnerships at the Navy SEAL Foundation. “Reaching $1 million in funds raised will be an incredible milestone and we couldn’t be more thankful for KILL CLIFF’s continued support to our cause.”

KILL CLIFF needs your help to reach its goal and support our nation’s most elite warriors, veterans and their families. You can contribute simply by purchasing KILL CLIFF online or at retail locations across the country. A portion of proceeds from each can sold is donated to the Navy SEAL Foundation. KILL CLIFF makes healthy performance beverages in three unique blends. Ignite is a clean caffeine drink with zero sugar that provides an instant energy boost extracted from all-natural ingredients. Endure offers sustained energy fueled by palatinose, a slow burning and low GI carbohydrate. Recover helps you get back to full energy with B-vitamins and electrolytes and contains absolutely no sugar. All three blends are available in a variety of delicious flavors like cherry limeade, lemon-lime and blood orange.

The healthy beverages just launched nationwide in several new retailers including Sprouts and the Marine Corps Exchange. Other retailers, such as Ingles, Jewel, HEB, Wegmans and the Navy Exchange, have increased their distribution of KILL CLIFF products to include Ignite and Endure.

The accelerated growth has KILL CLIFF on track to smash its distribution goals for 2019. KILL CLIFF products are now available at more than 2,500 retail locations and over 1,000 Exchanges in the Navy, Army, Airforce, Marine Corps and Coast Guard.

About KILL CLIFF

Founded and created by a Navy SEAL with the spirit of giving back to the community, KILL CLIFF makes clean and delicious drinks. KILL CLIFF products deliver clean fuel for the active lifestyle, providing energy, hydration and nutrients without all the junk so many beverages have today. Headquartered in Atlanta, the KILL CLIFF team includes civilians and accomplished military veterans and is absolutely committed to serving and supporting the Navy SEAL community. KILL CLIFF honors the dedication and sacrifice made by these warriors and their families by donating a portion of the proceeds through their Official Partnership with the Navy SEAL Foundation. Visit KillCliff.com and follow KILL CLIFF on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram @killcliff.

About the Navy SEAL Foundation

The Navy SEAL Foundation’s mission is to provide immediate and ongoing support and assistance to the Naval Special Warfare (NSW) community and its families. U.S. Navy SEALs have been in sustained combat for over 18 years, performing hazardous work in unforgiving environments at an unrelenting pace. SEALs are currently deployed in over 30+ countries across the globe and can spend up to 270 days each year in harm’s way. The Navy SEAL Foundation stands behind these warriors and their families by providing a comprehensive set of programs specifically designed to improve health and welfare, build and enhance resiliency, empower and educate families and provide critical support during times of illness, injury or loss. Like the community it serves, the Navy SEAL Foundation is a high performing organization committed to excellence. NSF has received eight consecutive 4-Star ratings from Charity Navigator. It is one of less than 70 charities from among more than 9,000 to have earned a perfect score of 100 for our financial health, accountability, and transparency, placing NSF in the top one percent of the rated charities. Ninety-four cents of every dollar donated goes directly to programs or is retained for future mission use. The Navy SEAL Foundation is a 501c3 national non-profit charitable organization. TAX-ID 31-1728910. The Navy SEAL Foundation is a non-federal entity. It is not a part of the Department of Defense or any of its components, and it has no governmental status. For more information, please visit: https://www.navysealfoundation.org/