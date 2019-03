ATLANTA— Kill Cliff, the maker of clean performance beverages, has announced expanded distribution into two new retail partners. In March, Kill Cliff’s ultra-clean energy drinks will be on shelves at Sprouts Farmers Markets across the country and Marine Corps Exchanges (MCX) nationwide, making it easier than ever for Americans to find their healthy performance beverages.

With the addition of 320 Sprouts locations and the MCX, Kill Cliff will now be available in more than 2,500 retail locations. The announcement comes during a time of aggressive growth and expansion for Kill Cliff, as the demand for clean energy and natural caffeine continues to climb. Health conscious consumers, fitness-minded Americans, elite athletes, active duty military and veterans are all looking for a higher quality energy boost without the unsafe and unregulated ingredients in most energy drinks on the market now.

“We hear from people every day who are looking for our drinks at their local grocery stores and military exchanges. That’s why our goal is to increase our distribution by 250% this year,” said John Timar, chief operating officer of Kill Cliff. “Americans are seeking out our performance drinks not only to fuel their lifestyle, but also because of our commitment to give back to our military service men and women and their families. We are excited about Sprouts and MCX as they reflect our core values. Sprouts values clean, healthy foods and MCX serves the needs of our active military and veterans.”

Founded by a former Navy SEAL, Kill Cliff was forged from a desire to support active duty and military veteran Navy SEALs and their families. As an official partner of the Navy SEAL Foundation, Kill Cliff donates a portion of proceeds from each can sold to the Foundation. The goal is to reach $1 million in total donations by the end of 2019. Already, Kill Cliff has donated more than $731,000 to the Navy SEAL Foundation since its inception in 2011.

“Our new Kill Cliff docuseries, American Spirit, captures the uniqueness of our brand,” said Timar. “It features inspirational Americans and honors the spirit of our community and customers. Each story is powerful and moving, and we are honored to share them with the world. And every time these videos are shared from our facebook page, another dollar is donated to the Navy SEAL Foundation.”

Kill Cliff makes healthy performance beverages in three unique blends. Ignite is a clean caffeine drink with zero sugar that provides an instant energy boost extracted from all-natural ingredients, including green tea. Endure offers sustained energy fueled by palatinose, a low GI carbohydrate that is slowly digested, absorbed and metabolized and is diabetic friendly. Recover helps you get back to full energy with a specialized blend of plant extracts, enzymes, B-vitamins and electrolytes and contains absolutely no sugar. All three blends are available in a variety of delicious flavors like cherry limeade, lemon-lime and blood orange.

Kill Cliff will be available in Sprouts locations and MCX stores in March. You can find the beverages now at retailers across the country, including HyVee, HEB, Lucky’s Market along with select Whole Foods, Safeway and Kroger stores. To find a retailer near you or order online, visit KillCliff.com.

About Kill Cliff

Founded and created by a Navy SEAL with the spirit of giving back to the community, Kill Cliff makes all natural and tasty drinks. Kill Cliff clean performance drinks deliver energy, providing the hydration and nutrients without all the junk so many beverages have today. Headquartered in Atlanta, the Kill Cliff team includes civilians and accomplished military veterans, and is absolutely committed to serving and supporting the Navy SEAL community. Kill Cliff honors the dedication and sacrifice made by these warriors and their families by donating a portion of the proceeds from every can through their official partnership with the Navy SEAL Foundation. Kill Cliff has a goal of reaching $1 million in total donations by the end of 2019. Visit KillCliff.com and follow Kill Cliff on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram @killcliff. Check out the American Spirit docuseries on IGTV or YouTube.