Kill Cliff Releases Two New Flavors

ATLANTA— Three months after becoming the first nationally distributed beverage brand to launch a CBD drink, Kill Cliff is launching two new flavors to meet growing demand. Mango Tango and The G.O.A.T. (Grape-est of All Time), are now available to order online in cases of 12 cans each for $69.00.

Like the original Orange Kush flavor, each 12 ounce can of Mango Tango and The G.O.A.T. contains 125mg of hemp extract yielding 25mg of the highest quality broad spectrum CBD in a clean and all-natural hydrating beverage. The revolutionary formula in Kill Cliff CBD provides the added benefits of B vitamins and minerals, electrolytes (sodium and potassium) and includes ginger root extract, taurine, inositol and green tea extract. The formula also delivers on the most important factor – it tastes amazing, just like your favorite soft drinks from childhood, but without all the sugar and trash in those beverages.

“Kill Cliff CBD drinks are very different from a category cluttered with water and teas,” said John Timar, Navy SEAL veteran and Chief Operating Officer of Kill Cliff. “Most products are simply cheap gimmicks to deliver CBD. We took a very different approach in creating a beverage loaded with functional ingredients to aid in physical and mental wellness, and we focused on delivering a product with an incredible taste. This is what our customers demand and we deliver. There’s just nothing else like it on the market. The new flavors are already a big hit with buyers and we can’t wait to share them with the masses.”

Kill Cliff has also been growing distribution and online sales. New partnerships with Europa Distribution and Gold’s Gym make Kill Cliff the fastest growing CBD beverage brand in America, and the first to acquire true national distribution, now with a distribution network to support over 7,000 retail locations. With over 600% growth in the Natural Foods Channel, Kill Cliff already has the distribution and operational footprint to meet burgeoning consumer demand.

“At Gold’s Gym, we aim to partner with manufacturers whose products further our company’s mission to help people achieve their fitness goals, and Kill Cliff’s commitment to designing products to aid in both muscle recovery and overall wellness has made them a great partner for us,” said Dean Stith, Director of Retail at Gold’s Gym. “Our members have been really receptive to their products, so we are excited to now offer the new Kill Cliff CBD beverage at select Gold’s Gym locations.”

A leader in clean performance drinks, Kill Cliff’s trusted reputation has fueled the rapid growth of its CBD drink. “The CBD beverage industry is littered with companies trying to make a quick buck off of blistering consumer demand. It reminds me of the housing boom of the last decade. Having said that, transparency, testing, and accurate labeling is very important to protect the consumer,” said Timar. “I can’t tell you how many products I’ve seen where it is entirely unclear what is in the can.”

Kill Cliff prides itself on offering full transparency into what the beverage provides, so consumers feel confident about enjoying the drink and are not confused by misleading claims. The brand even makes lab results available online which verify the CBD content.

Order the new Mango Tango and The G.O.A.T. flavors of Kill Cliff CBD today at killcliffcbd.com. Buy one case, get one 40% off during the presale. Orders will begin shipping in early December.

About KILL CLIFF

Founded and created by a Navy SEAL with the spirit of giving back to the community, KILL CLIFF® makes clean and delicious drinks. KILL CLIFF products deliver clean fuel for the active lifestyle, providing energy, hydration and nutrients without all the junk so many beverages have today. Headquartered in Atlanta, the KILL CLIFF team includes civilians and accomplished military veterans and is absolutely committed to serving and supporting the Navy SEAL community. KILL CLIFF honors the dedication and sacrifice made by these warriors and their families and has donated nearly $1million to date. Visit KillCliff.com and follow KILL CLIFF on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram @killcliff.