KonaRed Brand Ambassador, NFL Player Sam Darnold To Make Appearance at Expo West

CARLSBAD, Calif.– KonaRed, maker of premium Hawaiian coffee products, will be exhibiting at this year’s Natural Products Expo West in Hall E, booth #4948. In addition to sampling its award-winning cold brew coffees, attendees will have the opportunity to meet and take photos with Sam Darnold, the company’s long-time brand ambassador.

The friendship between KonaRed and Sam Darnold began organically, as Sam grew up in southern California close to KonaRed headquarters and was always a fan of the Hawaiian cold brew coffee. After graduating from USC, Sam was drafted number three overall in the 2018 NFL Draft and started most of the season at quarterback. KonaRed became Darnold’s official coffee sponsor in the spring of 2018 and the brand continues to support him on both on and off the field.

Darnold will be at the KonaRed booth on Friday, March 8, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. to meet attendees and take photos. The first 250 people will also receive an exclusive poster signed by Darnold. To celebrate the brand’s partnership with Darnold, KonaRed will also be having a drawing to give away fun prizes like signed Jets and USC model helmets throughout the show.

About KonaRed

Grown on the Big Island of Hawaii in the Kona coffee belt, 2,400 miles from the nearest continent, KonaRed’s ultra-premium coffee begins with the finest beans; a direct result of the pristine growing conditions. A combination of the highest-quality volcanic soil, sun kissed mornings, pure rain water and afternoon shade creates the most exotically rich and robust coffee possible. On this remote island oasis, the brand’s farmers take pride in growing and harvesting what is widely regarded as some of the best coffee on Earth. Offering a variety of deliciously smooth ready-to-drink cold brew coffees, coffee beans and coffee fruit juice and syrup, all KonaRed products are made with all-natural and GMO-free ingredients, with several products containing gluten-free and vegan ingredients. For more information, please visit konared.com, like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.