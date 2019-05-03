KOPU Named Official Sparkling Water Provider of Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— In order to further their commitment to sustainability, Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club has partnered with KOPU Sparkling Water as its official sparkling water provider. In celebration of the new alliance, KOPU will present the Lisle Nixon Memorial 12-Goal Series in May. Hosted annually by the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club, the 12-Goal Series features a polo match open to the public each Sunday, giving fans a chance to show off their best derby attire while enjoying the pony parade, stomping divots, mingling with polo players and taking in the social scene.

KOPU is luxury sparkling water from New Zealand that is packaged in sleek aluminum bottles which set the ultimate standard for sustainability. Bottled at source in the Bay of Plenty, KOPU has won accolades for its fine champagne-like bubbles. Together with other initiatives at the club, which include eliminating single-use plates and cutlery, eliminating straws, serving keg wine and running robust recycling and composting programs, KOPU takes the club’s sustainability plans to the next level.

When: Sunday, May 19 at 3 p.m. and Sunday, May 26 at 3 p.m.

Where: Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club 3375 Foothill Rd #1200 Carpinteria, CA 93013

Tickets: Tickets to KOPU Lisle Nixon Memorial are available at nightout.com/hotels/santa-barbara-polo-club-events/events/tickets

About KOPU

Led by the simple belief that purity is the ultimate luxury, KOPU Water is sourced from pristine aquifers flowing beneath New Zealand’s dormant volcanoes. From the gently effervescent taste to the revolutionary, eco-friendly aluminum bottle, KOPU provides an opulent experience for both the customer and the planet. Containing naturally-occurring minerals including silica, “the beauty mineral,” KOPU Water hydrates the body and introduces an ethos of vitality and boundless possibility. Follow on social at @kopuwater.

About the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club

Nestled between the Santa Ynez Mountain foothills and the Pacific Ocean, the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club offers an array of amenities for members, including 87 well-manicured acres, two clubhouses, stabling, swimming pool, Jacuzzi and eight tennis courts.