KOPU Water Appoints Richard Harrison Director of Sales

LOS ANGELES– KOPU Water, the award-winning water sourced from New Zealand and packaged in first-to-market resealable aluminum bottles, has announced the appointment of Richard Harrison as Director of Sales. Harrison was most recently Director of Sales for the on-premise West division at VOSS Water, where he boosted the performance and capabilities of his teams and managed critical developmental aspects of territory growth.

Harrison joined KOPU Water in July 2019, bringing over 20 years of experience in developing and implementing CPG beverage marketing strategies to his role. In addition to VOSS Water, he has managed West Coast markets for notable companies such as FIJI Water, Evian and Boston Beer Company.

“I joined KOPU Water because I wanted to be part of the owners’ vision to deliver the most sustainable bottled water on the market to consumers, while also providing retailers with personalized direct distribution,” said Harrison. “I wanted to work at a company where I could build a legacy for my children and their children to come. KOPU Water is a pioneer in the sustainable bottled water space, and I know that the work we are doing today will greatly benefit future generations.”

“We’re excited to have Richard on board,” said Co-Founder of KOPU Water, Justin Mahy. “In addition to his expertise, he brings a passion for our mission and is a great fit for our team. We look forward to continued growth under his direction.”

A resident of Orange County, Harrison is delivering sustainable and long-term growth in the US starting with California. He has recently opened the Orange County market to direct distribution of KOPU water, immediately gaining new business with Pelican Hill Resort, Mr G’s at Peninsula Kitchen & Bar and The Butchery, both at Crystal Cove shops and in Costa Mesa.

As a result of KOPU Water’s continued success, the company plans to launch still water in the coming months in addition to their original sparkling product, offering consumers even more ways to enjoy the pure taste of New Zealand with the least impact on Earth.

About KOPU Water

Led by the simple belief that purity is the ultimate luxury, KOPU Water is sourced from pristine aquifers flowing beneath New Zealand’s dormant volcanoes. From the gently effervescent taste to the revolutionary, eco-friendly aluminum bottle, KOPU provides an opulent experience for both the customer and the planet. Containing naturally occurring minerals including silica, “the beauty mineral,” KOPU Water hydrates the body and introduces an ethos of vitality and boundless possibility. Visit kopuwater.com and follow on Instagram @kopuwater and Facebook.