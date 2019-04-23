Laird Superfood Announces Kombucha Launch

SISTERS, Ore.— Laird Superfood, maker of assorted superfood products, today announced its newest venture in the commercial beverage space with the launch of Laird Superfood Kombucha. The new kombucha beverage will be available in retail locations, grocery stores, restaurants and corporate office spaces, served on tap as a bright and refreshing all-natural drink option.

Laird Superfood Kombuchas are a blend of all-natural, organic ingredients including green and black teas, coconut vinegar, fruit, and spices. The kombucha is non-GMO and contains no artificial flavors or colors and is available in three refreshing flavors:

Pineapple-Ginger with Turmeric & Black Pepper: A spicy yet invigorating blend of ginger, turmeric and black pepper, rounded out with the sweetness of pineapple

Berry-Ginger with Lemon & Honey: A subtly sweet balance of tart berry, ginger, lemon and organic raw honey

Lemon-Honey: A light and refreshing blend of organic lemon with a touch of raw organic honey

“As a company, we’re always looking for ways to combine superb taste with natural, real-food ingredients in our products,” said Paul Hodge, CEO and co-founder of Laird Superfood. “As a brand, we are excited to continue expanding our beverage line into the commercial space while also venturing into the booming kombucha market for the first time.”

Eric Hermeling, founder and owner of Belmont Coffee Services said of the new expansion: “We’ve been incredibly impressed with the Laird Superfood platform. Their new organic kombucha line delivers a natural fruit taste profile combined with an elegant effervescence that is absolutely delicious. Given that Portland, Oregon, is the kombucha capital of the world, we are confident Belmont’s corporate customers will embrace the Laird Superfood products as we have.”

Laird Superfood plans to debut two of the flavors at the NAMA show on April 24-26, 2019 in Las Vegas. All three kombucha flavors will be available for commercial orders beginning immediately after the show.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc. creates award-winning, all-natural superfood products that are both delicious and functional. The company’s products are designed to naturally keep you fueled throughout your day. The company was co-founded in 2015 by the world’s most prolific big-wave surfer, Laird Hamilton. His passion project to perfect his personal regimen grew into a dynamic, innovative brand with a mission to bring clean, simple, and thoughtfully formulated superfoods to the masses. As one of the fastest growing companies in the natural foods space, Laird Superfood’s offerings are environmentally sustainable, responsibly tested and made with whole-food ingredients that everyone can feel good about. Laird Superfood’s products give you the fuel to accomplish anything – no matter the mission – from sunrise to sunset. Shop all products online at lairdsuperfood.com and join the Laird Superfood community on social media for the latest news and daily doses of inspiration.