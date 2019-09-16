Le Herbe Launches Water Soluble Hemp Extracts

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla.– On the eve of Le Herbe celebrating its 5th year anniversary, the brand expands to the hemp industry with disruptive innovation. Le Herbe is targeting the smart hemp consumer and unveils a new product line, that just might blow your mind. Before you can really appreciate Le Herbe’s water soluble hemp extracts, you need understand who invented the product category and why this is a game changer.

Le Herbe is a privately held and employee-owned company, made in the USA. They launched back in 2014 and are known as a cannabis beverage pioneer. Their groundbreaking research help create two new product categories that never existed before. It includes cannabis beverages and water soluble cannabinoids. In 2016, Le Herbe published a legendary white paper, “The Art and Science of Cannabis Beverages”, which provided the cannabis industry a glimpse of the future. In this paper, Le Herbe discussed bioavailability and highlighted the importance of absorption in edible products. “Most people don’t understand the level of science that goes into making a cannabis beverage”, said Marc LaRoche, CEO of Le Herbe.

Le Herbe was waiting for the right opportunity and now have law & reason. One of the main factors in deciding to disrupt the hemp industry is the Farm Bill Act of 2018. They invested in a state of the art manufacturing plant and are currently building out a distribution facility, in the business friendly State of Florida. Instead of launching a new brand in the hemp industry, they decided to put the reputation of Le Herbe ™ on the line. They created a separate legal entity and built an online store, so they can directly connect with consumers for the first time.

Le Herbe’s new water soluble hemp extracts can be safely consumed as an ingredient or simply mixed with your favorite beverage. Smart consumers can purchase 2 types: “Reserve” (sweetened) and “Original” (unsweetened). These artisan powders will instantly dissolve within a few seconds in warm water and in about 30-60 seconds in cold water. The absorption of these powdered formulations have reached 78.4%, which make it 10x more powerful than current edible products and 2x more powerful than smoking or vaping. “Consumers have never experienced the true effects of CBD because your not consuming enough milligrams”, said LaRoche. Le Herbe says that even without THC in their water soluble hemp extracts, consumers will have an appreciation of mother nature’s power.

A major challenge facing Le Herbe, in the hemp industry, is educating consumers about the concept of absorption. However, consumers are not alone. If you look at the product line of the top 5 hemp companies in the world, none of them have addressed major absorption issues. These companies have a responsibility to at least inform past/present customers that they chose not to apply scientific principles in their delivery system, which is indicative of the products they sell. “It must be troubling to work for these companies because their reputation is built on pseudoscience”, said LaRoche.

Le Herbe thinks hemp consumers should stop focusing on the effects of CBD for now and pay close attention to how much you actually absorb. Le Herbe says that you can’t achieve real results if you excrete 85-90% of the cannabinoids, you think you just consumed. Hemp consumers are blind to these facts because they can’t feel the effects, unlike with THC. “Current CBD consumers experience a placebo effect because primitive formulations, like hemp oil tinctures, capsules and gummies, are not scientifically formulated for absorption”, said LaRoche. Le Herbe says these revelations are making public / private hemp companies very nervous, if consumers find out.

Le Herbe suggests a great way for consumers to find quality hemp products is to look for words like “Water Soluble” and “Whole Plant”, but physically verify products if needed. Not all companies are created equal, so please read the product label. Stay away from products that contain glycerine, polysorbate, propylene glycol (PG), and polyethylene glycol (PEG). You will notice these unhealthy ingredients in vape pens, tinctures, and various edible products. Le Herbe says to watch out for water soluble hemp tinctures (non-alcoholic) as the industry pivots because current manufacturers do not have the knowledge to create healthy products. Le Herbe says that it crafts water soluble hemp extracts in powdered form, for a good reason.

Le Herbe’s water soluble hemp extracts will only be sold online, exclusively at store.leherbe.com. Le Herbe is now accepting pre-orders and will start shipping in December, for the 2019 holiday season. They have immediate plans to wholesale powders to specialty coffee shops, smoothie, and juice bars in USA. Current hemp manufacturers are welcome to contact Le Herbe if they want to convert hemp oil into a powerful water soluble CBD powder.