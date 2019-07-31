Lemon Perfect Expands Distribution

LOS ANGELES– Lemon Perfect, the new cold-pressed lemon water brand that is uniquely positioned to disrupt the refrigerated functional beverage category, announced that it has secured retail distribution in Whole Foods’ Northeast and Rocky Mountain regions. The expansion into all Whole Foods stores in each region builds upon the rapid success of Lemon Perfect in Southern California, where the brand has seen strong velocity amidst early consumer excitement.

“We are honored to partner with such an iconic retailer like Whole Foods Market,” said Yanni Hufnagel, Lemon Perfect’s founder and CEO. “Whole Foods has long been an incubator for innovative, emerging brands that deliver on consumers’ desire for great-tasting yet healthy options, and Lemon Perfect certainly lives at that intersection. We couldn’t be more excited and expect this to be the beginning of a very meaningful, long-term partnership with Whole Foods globally.”

Where To Find Lemon Perfect

Lemon Perfect is now available at more than 500 retail locations in the Northeast, Rocky Mountains and Southern California. To find a store near you, please visit our store locator.

About Lemon Perfect

Lemon Perfect is a perfectly refreshing, zero sugar cold-pressed lemon water. Certified organic and full of flavor, Lemon Perfect is widely considered by industry insiders to be one of the most scalable, exciting and innovative emerging beverage concepts in the marketplace. Founded in 2017 and backed by an extraordinary team of investors, Lemon Perfect is a disruptive brand at the intersection of flavor and good-for-you. Our mission is to democratize drinkable wellness by making Lemon Perfect accessible for ANYONE, anytime, anywhere. For more information about Lemon Perfect, visit us at LemonPerfect.com.