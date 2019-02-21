Liquid I.V. Launches Sleep Aid Mix

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.— Liquid I.V., the company known for its widely popular Hydration Multiplier product, launched their new natural sleep aid, Liquid I.V. Sleep, this week. The new product launch commences the company’s expansion from the fastest-growing hydration company in the world, to 360-degree wellness brand. Liquid I.V. notably leverages Cellular Transport Technology (CTT), the same breakthrough science used in their original Hydration Multiplier product, in the new nighttime drink mix.

Like Hydration Multiplier, Liquid I.V. Sleep comes in easy-to-use, portable sticks. Liquid I.V. Sleep has been clinically tested and shown to get more Melatonin and L-Theanine into the bloodstream after just 15 minutes, compared to a leading competitor. Liquid I.V. Sleep is available exclusively on Liquid-IV.com.

“What makes our original product, Hydration Multiplier, so effective at delivering water to the bloodstream is the use of CTT,” said Liquid I.V. founder and CEO Brandin Cohen, in an Instagram story on Monday. “We started testing CTT early on and realized this innovative science could get key functional ingredients into your bloodstream more efficiently than anything else out there.”

Liquid I.V. Sleep contains a specially-formulated proprietary Sleep Blend including Melatonin, L-theanine and Valerian root, and is the first sleep product on the market to use CTT to deliver these ingredients rapidly into the bloodstream. In the new product’s clinical study, the Sleep Blend showed up in the bloodstream after just 15 minutes—a remarkable feat for an all-natural sleep aid.

Liquid I.V. Sleep has been praised online as customers begin to use it, some in conjunction with Hydration Multiplier. “I love this brand!” wrote Taylor, 35, a self-described “active mom,” in a review on the company’s website. “I found Liquid I.V. Sleep after having used their Hydration Multiplier product for years. Now I take the sleep product to go to bed at a reasonable hour and wake up feeling refreshed. This company has actually saved me—there’s no way I’d be able to get everything done without their products!”

Liquid I.V. Sleep will also further the company’s global Giveback Mission. “For every purchase of Liquid I.V., we donate one serving to a person in critical need around the world. That includes Liquid I.V. Sleep as well as our original Hydration Multiplier,” Cohen said. Customers who purchase Liquid I.V. products will be sending a serving to places like El Salvador, Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, Armenia and India, as well as communities in the U.S. affected by natural disasters.

“Our culture is rooted in helping people everywhere, and as our product line expands, so does our mission. Our status as a 360-degree wellness brand is underscored by our relentless passion for bringing wellness to the world.” The company recently surpassed one million servings donated worldwide and is on track to surpass two million by June of this year.

Liquid I.V. Sleep is now exclusively sold on the company’s website, Liquid-IV.com, and will be pushed out to stores nationwide later this year.

About Liquid I.V.

Liquid I.V. is a health-science nutrition and wellness company based out of El Segundo, California, created to fuel life’s adventures. The product line is great tasting, non-GMO, made in the USA and utilizes Cellular Transport Technology (CTT) to deliver hydration and other key nutrients rapidly into the bloodstream – helping consumers feel better, faster. For more information, please visit liquid-iv.com.