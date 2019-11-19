Litehouse Introduces New Greek Yogurt Smoothies

SANDPOINT, Idaho– Litehouse, Inc., a 100% employee-owned company and the No. 1 Refrigerated Salad Dressing (RSD) brand in the U.S., is expanding its offerings in the beverage category with the introduction of Litehouse Greek Yogurt Smoothies, a new line of refrigerated, protein-packed smoothies in a convenient grab-and-go bottle. Each single-serving smoothie contains 13 grams of protein per bottle for a convenient and deliciously smooth on-the-go breakfast or snack solution.

The new smoothies bring Greek yogurt-based drinks, an upward trending product category, to the refrigerated produce department and address the needs of the more than 55% of U.S. households who say high protein is an important attribute to consider when buying food.

“Many consumers think healthy food takes too much time to prepare, so they are constantly in search of convenient, healthier options that don’t sacrifice taste,” said Stacey Miller, director of brand development at Litehouse. “These insights led us to develop a portion-controlled beverage solution for time-starved consumers that provides grab-and-go convenience, protein and, most importantly, great taste.”

Litehouse Greek Yogurt Smoothies are made without artificial preservatives or dyes and are available in five delicious, fruit-forward flavors:

Peach Mango – refreshing tropical blend of peach and mango

Super Berry – mouthwatering trio of blueberries, raspberries, and pomegranate

Raspberry Passion – perfect blend of sweetness from raspberries mixed with fruity and tart passionfruit

Tangerine Vanilla – dreamy combination of tangerine and vanilla

Blueberry Banana – creamy banana with a twist of blueberry

The line of Greek Yogurt Smoothies can be found in the juice section of the refrigerated produce department and have an SRP of $1.99-$2.49 per 8.5 oz. bottle. They are currently available at retailers in the Western region of the U.S.

About Litehouse, Inc.

Litehouse, Inc. is a leader in refrigerated salad dressings, dips, cheese, freeze dried herbs and other innovative and delicious products. Founded in Hope, Idaho in 1963, Litehouse is proud to be a 100% employee-owned company. Each of the employee-owners is committed to providing great-tasting, high quality food made with real ingredients and crafted with care. Manufactured at the company’s five U.S. facilities based in Idaho, Michigan, Utah and Virginia, Litehouse award-winning products are available in North America through general retail, e-commerce, foodservice, deli, club stores, and value-added goods such as meal and salad kits. For more information, visitwww.litehousefoods.com, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.