MALK Organics Debuts New Organic Plant-Based Creamers

HOUSTON— MALK Organics, the cold-pressed nut milk brand best known for creating clean, plant-based milk alternatives, has announced the launch of its MALK Creamer line available exclusively at Whole Foods Markets. Made with gluten-free organic whole grain oats and organic nuts, MALK Creamer is made with six ingredients or less and is the first organic plant-based creamer on the market containing absolutely no gums or fillers.

Consistent with MALK’s original family of plant-based milks, MALK Creamer is cold-pressed and made without oils, gums, phosphates, thickeners or emulsifiers. Conventional creamers are typically formulated with an abundance of unnecessary artificial ingredients that detract from the delicious taste of coffee and include little nutritional benefits. MALK Creamers are also Glyphosate Residue-Free Certified. Avid coffee drinkers can now enjoy their favorite beverage with a boost of nutrients from oats and nuts without losing any flavor.

“Since MALK Organics launched in 2014, consumer demand for plant-based creamers continues to grow but the quality of the ingredients hasn’t improved,” said August Vega, co-founder and CEO, at MALK Organics. “Our new Creamers fill a void in a growing category. We’re committed to using simple ingredients that preserve the nutritional integrity and flavor of traditional homemade nut milk-based products.”

Each bottle of MALK Creamer is:

Dairy-free

Gum, carrageenan and thickener-free

Certified organic

Gluten-free

Glyphosate-free certified

BPA-free

Vegan

MALK Creamer’s subtly nutty taste and indulgent creaminess add a rich flavor to hot and cold beverages alike and can be frothed for lattes, cappuccinos and more. The unique blend of oats and nuts also stays together when blended, so there is no separation between the Creamer and coffee. MALK Creamer is a clean choice, made with premium ingredients sourced with care for you, your family and the environment.

Available in three flavors:

Unsweetened Oat + Almond

Maple Oat + Pecan

Unsweetened Oat + Vanilla Almond (select regions)

MALK Creamer is available now exclusively at Whole Foods Markets in the refrigerated section at a suggested retail price of $3.99 per bottle. To learn more about MALK Organics visit malkorganics.com.

About MALK Organics

MALK Organics, a family-run cold-pressed nut milk brand, creates clean, nutritious plant-based milk alternatives. Since launching in 2014, MALK Organics has led the premium plant-based industry as an alternative to dairy and is setting the standard for how nut milk should really taste. Each creamy, plant-based MALK beverage contains only simple, honest and organic ingredients and is made with an abundance of sprouted and organic nuts. MALK Organics produces six different flavors including Unsweetened Almond, Vanilla Almond, Maple Pecan, Unsweetened Cashew, Chocolate Pecan and Pecan Cold Brew and now has added three Creamers to its portfolio. MALK products are available nationwide. For more information, visit malkorganics.com.