MindFull Inc. to Debut Ready-to-Drink Hemp-Based Protein Shake at Expo East

BOULDER, Colo.– MindFull, Inc., a next-generation food and beverage portfolio company and a Certified B Corporation, will premiere its ready-to-drink DOSE Daily Hemp Nutrition organic shakes at this year’s Natural Products Expo East in Baltimore, Maryland from Sept. 11-14, 2019. DOSE is more than just an organic protein shake, it’s your whole nutrition solution. DOSE contains good fat and carbs for fuel, 18 vitamins and minerals and 15 grams of plant-based protein, powered by hemp.

The beverage combines the robust nutritional properties of hemp seed oil and hemp protein. Evidence-based research positions hemp as a leading option for plant-based nutrition, as hemp is easily digestible as well as high in fiber, antioxidants and essential fatty acids. Using a unique blend of plant-based proteins—primarily hemp, complimented by pea—the shake contains all nine essential amino acids, making DOSE a good source of complete protein.

Intended as a daily addition to your nutritional regime, DOSE keeps the conscious consumer—whether vegan, vegetarian or wellness-focused, striving to incorporate more plant-based protein into their daily diet—top of mind with no more than 150 calories per shake and no added sugars. Each carton also incorporates six grams of good fat and 18 vitamins and minerals, and natural carbs to power you through your day. Available in two organic flavors, Chocolate Truffle and Spiced Vanilla, these shakes are also free from dairy, gluten, and soy.

“With DOSE Daily Hemp Nutrition, MindFull, Inc. brings an elevated approach to the RTD protein category,” said Matthew Jimenez, Founder and CEO of MindFull, Inc. “Using ingredients like hemp protein and hemp seed oil, DOSE reflects a growing wellness trend as consumers demand more function from their food. We wanted to offer our customers an accessible, protein-packed shake that maintains MindFull’s highest standards of quality, sustainability and taste.”

Packaged in sustainable, single-serve Tetra Pak cartons, DOSE is the perfect take-along companion for active lifestyles. Tetra Pak cartons are comprised of up to 70 percent renewable materials (predominantly paperboard with a resealable, plant-based cap) and are 100 percent recyclable.

Samples of the Chocolate Truffle and Spiced Vanilla flavors will be available at booth #8423 during the Expo East.

About MindFull, Inc.

MindFull, Inc. was founded in 2018 with the mission of bringing innovative food and beverage products to market that feature the highest quality ingredients, sustainable packaging and ethical sourcing to improve the health and well-being. The company solidified that commitment by earning its B Corporation Certification in 2019. The MindFull, Inc. team has over 75 years combined experience in the organic and natural products industry, leading to a unique, highly differentiated approach to category management, new product development and market leadership. MindFull, Inc.’s newest product DOSE Daily Hemp Nutrition, a ready-to-drink, plant-based protein shake, will be available in early 2020, joining the company’s two ready-to-drink, organic tea brands, GAIAM Organic Green Tea and VIBE Organic Electrolyte Black Tea. For more information about MindFull, Inc., please visit mindfull.com.