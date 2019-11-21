More Labs Expands to 2,000 CVS Pharmacy Stores Nationwide

LOS ANGELES— After a successful test in a handful of CVS stores in the Northeast, Morning Recovery is now expanding to a nationwide 2,000 store program launching December first. This brings the total store count across all channels to over 5,000 in the United States.

Since launch in 2017, Morning Recovery has led the charge of the relatively underdeveloped market, expanding their store count by 9X in the last 52 weeks. The brand — led by ex-Tesla engineer, Sisun Lee, and his research partners at USC — started with a direct-to-consumer e-commerce strategy, but evolved to put an emphasis on brick-and-mortar retail. After launching in 7-Eleven in 2018, they hired CPG veteran Josh Groff, former VP of Sales at Brew Dr. Kombucha, to lead their growing retail team. “The amazing reception from consumers in this category validates the efficacy and potential of our brand. Our momentum headed into 2020 around Morning Recovery and our deep pipeline of product expansions will give More Labs plenty to talk about with retailers and distributors,” remarked Groff. New products slated for rollout in 2020 from More Labs include Liquid Focus and Dream Well.

Early focus for retail was limited to California and the greater Chicagoland area, but demand has increased the brand’s footprint to Colorado, Philadelphia, the Midwest and now moving into the Northeast. Core focus has been the convenience/liquor and grocery channels. Retail partners include 7-Eleven, Total Wine, Bristol Farms, Binny’s, Bartell Drugs, Plaid Pantry, Circle K Arizona, Newcomb Oil, and others, and the brand is looking to grow to more than 25,000 points of distribution in 2020.

Early success and positive momentum for Morning Recovery, confirmed by Jim Bayci, president of the Midwest branch of the 7-Eleven Franchise Owners Association, who noted Morning Recovery consistently outsold RTD supplements, such as 5-hour Energy and Emergen-C, has put the team on course for achieving mainstream success.

morelabs.com/pages/retail-locator