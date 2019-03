NEW YORK– The National Kidney Foundation has announced that it will partner with Icelandic Glacial, an award-winning, premium natural spring water from Iceland, to raise awareness about the importance of hydration in maintaining kidney health during National Kidney Month.

Starting March 1, Icelandic Glacial will donate 10 percent of online sales to the National Kidney Foundation in support of programs to help the estimated 30 million American adults affected by kidney disease. Additionally, both organizations will share information about kidneys and the role of water in promoting healthy kidneys via their respective websites, newsletters and social media channels throughout the month.

“March is National Kidney Month and we’re encouraging all Americans to take better care of their kidneys and to Heart Your Kidneys for a change,” said Joseph Vassalotti, MD, chief medical officer, National Kidney Foundation. “Water is a healthier choice for your kidneys than high-calorie sugary drinks and we’re grateful to team-up with Icelandic Glacial to help spread the word.”

“We are very excited to partner with the National Kidney Foundation to encourage people to drink water and help take care of their kidneys,” said Jon Olafsson, chairman and co-founder of Icelandic Glacial. “Our exceptionally pure water is the perfect way to keep hydrated and support good kidney health.”

Icelandic Glacial has a naturally alkaline pH level of 8.4 thanks to the natural filtration system of lava rock at the underground spring from which the water is sourced.

“We are delighted to be partnering with such a world-class brand to showcase the importance of drinking water to our supporters,” said Anthony Gucciardo, Senior Vice President, Strategic Partnerships, National Kidney Foundation.

About Kidney Disease

In the United States, 30 million adults are estimated to have chronic kidney disease—and most are not aware of it. One in three American adults are at risk for chronic kidney disease. Risk factors for kidney disease include diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity and family history. People of African American, Hispanic, Native American, Asian or Pacific Islander descent are at increased risk for developing the disease. African Americans are three times more likely than Whites, and Hispanics are nearly 1.5 times more likely than non-Hispanics to develop end stage renal disease (kidney failure).

About the National Kidney Foundation

The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) is the largest, most comprehensive and longstanding organization dedicated to the awareness, prevention and treatment of kidney disease. For more information about NKF, visit kidney.org.

About Icelandic Glacial

Icelandic Glacial is the super-premium natural spring water, bottled at the source from Iceland’s legendary Ölfus Spring, which was formed more than 5,000 years ago and is shielded from pollution by an impenetrable barrier of lava rock. The spring produces water so pure that nothing is added or taken away. As a result, Icelandic Glacial possesses exceptional balance featuring a naturally low mineral content and a naturally alkaline pH of 8.4. Icelandic Glacial is further distinguished as the world’s first certified carbon neutral natural spring bottled water for product and operation. Icelandic Glacial uses 100 percent natural green energy to fuel its production delivering a premium bottled water to discerning consumers around the world while maintaining a “net zero” carbon footprint.