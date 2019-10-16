Natural Recovery Greens Launches CBD-Infused Powdered Wellness Drink

CHICAGO– Natural Recovery Greens launched today as the first holistic wellness powdered drink with cannabidoil (CBD), the natural compound found in the cannabis plant that has shown compelling health benefits. Developed by a team of nutritionists, athletes and anti-aging doctors, Natural Recovery Greens brings together a variety of superfoods, muscle-repairing branch chain amino acids and digestion-aiding probiotics for mind and body health in one delicious drink.

“Most ‘superfood drink’ products focus on the number of ingredients in their formula. We wanted to ensure that NRG had the highest quality ingredients in the right quantities so Natural Recovery Greens would be most effective. Our ingredients work together synergistically to provide a true wellness product in the CBD market,” said Pete Olander, founder & CEO of Natural Recovery Greens.

Additionally, no other holistic superfood beverage provides the convenience Natural Recovery Greens offers its users. The single-serving packet approach ensures that customers are guaranteed a consistent effect every time – all in an easy-to-use serving that’s perfect for people on the go.

CBD has started to gain momentum in the nutrition industry as many athletes have been vocal about their use of different CBD products for recovery. “While CBD is an incredible medicine, it’s not a complete recovery tool on its own. To improve overall recovery, CBD should be combined with adaptogens, probiotics and high-quality nutrients from fruits and vegetables.” said Dr. Mike Hart, Cannabis Physician.

“As a nutritionist with a passion for educating clients on wellness through whole plant-based foods, I couldn’t be more excited about the availability of Natural Recovery Greens,” said Beth Penzone, nutritionist at Victory Nutrition. “Natural Recovery greens is packed with only natural ingredients that have been linked to better circulation, increased blood flow, and decreasing inflammation.”

Natural Recovery Greens is available for purchase online at NaturalRecoveryGreens.com and select retailers. For more information about Natural Recovery Greens and the science behind its unique formulation of ingredients, visit Natural Recovery Green’s website.

About Natural Recovery Greens

Natural Recovery Greens is the total body wellness drink with nutrient-dense superfoods, BCAAs, probiotics and CBD in a single, convenient packet. Conceived and designed by nutritionists, athletes and doctors, Natural Recovery Greens provides all the essential nutrients the body needs to repair, revive and fight off the physical and mental stresses of everyday life. Visit naturalrecoverygreens.com for more information.