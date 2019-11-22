New Spirits Gallery: Rum, Liqueurs and RTD Cocktails

The only thing better than making a cocktail? Having one made for you. In this gallery, we highlight a handful of notable new releases in the ready-to-drink cocktail category from Stolen Spirits, Tip Top Proper Cocktails, Boyd & Blair and others, as well as new liqueurs from Mr. Black and Baltimore Spirits Co. and the latest in Mount Gay’s Master Blender Collection.

Stolen Spirits Stolen Spirits Having launched in bottles earlier this year, Stolen Spirits has introduced Stolen X — its take on a ready-to-drink “Rock and Rye,” made with rye whiskey, organic honey and orange peel — in 100ml aluminum cans. The 80 proof cans are available for a suggested retail price of $2.99 in both on-premise and off-premise accounts.

Mount Gay Mount Gay Mount Gay’s second release in its Master Blender Collection — and the first crafted by the label’s new Master Blender, Trudiann Branker — is Pot Still, which is formulated to honor the company’s traditional distillation methods in double retort pot stills. The small batch release, bottled at 48% ABV, has been limited to only 4,920 bottles produced globally and has a suggested retail price of $170.

Montauk Hard Label Montauk Hard Label Available in four SKUs — Cucumber Jalapeño, Lemon, Pineapple and Watermelon — Montauk Hard Label’s line of ready-to-drink vodka-and-soda launched earlier this month at select retailers in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Wisconsin. The 4% ABV line contains no sugar and has 80 calories per 12 oz. can.

Tip Top Proper Cocktails Tip Top Proper Cocktails Tip Top Proper Cocktails is a new brand of ready-to-drink cocktails developed in partnership with Atlanta restaurateur and mixologist Miles Macquarrie. Available in three varieties — Manhattan, Negroni and Old Fashioned — in 100ml cans, the line began rolling out to retailers and restaurants in Georgia in September.

Boyd & Blair Boyd & Blair Pennsylvania-based distillery Boyd & Blair has released two new ready-to-drink cocktails in 1 liter bottles: Lemon & Lavender and Iced Tea & Lavender. The products will also be available in 200ml flasks at select locations.

Plain Spoke Cocktail Co. Plain Spoke Cocktail Co. Launched earlier this month, Wisconsin-based Plain Spoke Cocktail Co.’s Brandy Old Fashioned is made with aged California brandy, lemon-lime sparkling seltzer, pure cane sugar and a blend of bitters. The product is available in four-packs of 200ml cans for a suggested retail price of $12.99.

J.F. Haden’s J.F. Haden’s Small batch distillery J.F. Haden’s has released Mango Liqueur, made with Florida-grown mangoes and no preservatives, artificial colors or artificial flavors. Formulated to be used as an alternative to Triple Sec, J.F Haden’s Mango Liqueur will be released in a limited batch of 3,000 bottles available for a suggested retail price of $29.99 each.

Baltimore Spirits Co. Baltimore Spirits Co. Simply called “Number Four,” the latest in Baltimore Spirits Company’s one-time-only E.B. Smith’s Singularities line of liquors is the distillery’s first take on a smoke pommeau. The expression was released earlier this month as part of the All Things Apple Festival in Baltimore. The product is sold exclusively at the Baltimore Spirits Company’s tasting room for $39.99.

Mr. Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur Mr. Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur Mr. Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur has launched its first Single Origin expression, a release limited to just 600 bottles in the U.S. The expression, the first in the label’s new series of single origin cold brew liqueurs, comes from a family farm in Colombia. The line contains 25% ABV in each 750ml bottle.