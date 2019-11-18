Nuun Hydration Launches Nuun Immunity in Canada

S EATTLE— Nuun is proud to announce the launch of Nuun Immunity across Canada. Introduced in the American market in April 2018, Nuun Immunity is one of the latest innovations created by the Seattle-based functional hydration company. Nuun Immunity was developed to support the body’s natural immune defense system using a robust botanical blend containing anti-inflammatories, antioxidants and vitamins. Like all of Nuun’s healthy hydration products, Nuun Immunity also includes a full electrolyte profile to aid in the absorption of fluids and support balanced hydration.

Nuun is on a mission to empower more movement. Since the immune system can be compromised through daily exercise, travel, deficient nutrition and sickness Nuun Immunity was developed to restore and defend overall immune health with a synergistic blend of Non-GMO Project Verified inflammation and pathogen fighting ingredients such as turmeric, ginger, elderberry, Echinacea, selenium and zinc. While other products in the immune support category claim to prevent illness by delivering mega-doses of Vitamin C, research shows that these large doses of a single ingredient do very little to prevent or curtail illnesses in the general population. Nuun Immunity however provides a more comprehensive immune support.

“I’m extremely proud of what the Nuun team has accomplished in creating Nuun Immunity,” said Kevin Rutherford, Nuun’s President and CEO. “We are excited to deliver a clean, plant-based hydrating immunity product that caters to the active, on-the-go consumer.”

Whether consumers are stressing their bodies with travel or exercise, Nuun Immunity’s ingredients aid in the relief of internal inflammation and support restoring the body’s natural defense systems. These ingredients include the anti-inflammatories turmeric and ginger as well as restorative antioxidants elderberry, Echinacea, selenium, zinc plus plant-based vitamins A, C, D and E. It’s well understood that hydration also plays a critical role in supporting and defending immune health. Nuun Immunity includes Nuun’s proprietary blend of optimal electrolytes sodium, potassium, chloride and magnesium, and is formulated to be consumed with 16 ounces of hot or cold water per serving.

“Our innovation goal with Immunity was to develop a blend of botanicals and vitamins that all work together in order to maximize immune health and hydration in the first Non-GMO Project Verified effervescent tablet,” shared Vishal Patel, Nuun’s Director of Product Development. “With this line, and all Nuun products, we challenged ourselves to simultaneously utilize the most significant nutrition, exercise physiology research and the latest in natural foods sourcing.”

Nuun Immunity is available in two flavors: Orange Citrus and Blueberry Tangerine and is sold in a 10-tablet tube for $10.00. The line is Non-GMO Project Verified, certified vegan and gluten free, and certified Informed Choice – Safe for Sport. Nuun Immunity is available in Canada at Whole Foods Market, Mountain Equipment Co-Op and London Drugs. It is also available online at NuunCanada.com and Amazon.

About Nuun & Company

Nuun is a hydration company with a mission to empower more movement. Nuun electrolyte tablets and powders provide functional hydration optimized for exercise, daily health, travel, immune support and rest. Clean and Non-GMO Project verified ingredients, a refreshing taste and low sugar make Nuun a favorite amongst active consumers. Nuun tablets are convenient to carry and add to water, and they are better for the environment than traditional bottled sports drinks. Consumers adding Nuun tablets to their reusable water bottles helped save the shipping of over 100 million pounds of water in 2018 alone. 15-year-old Nuun is the #1 selling sports drink supplement brand in running, cycling, outdoor and natural foods stores. The Seattle-based company has been recognized by Outside Magazine, who ranked Nuun on the 2017 and 2018 ‘Best Places to Work’ lists. To learn more, visit NuunCanada.com or follow Nuun at @nuunhydration and #nuunlife.

