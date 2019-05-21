Peet’s Iced Espresso Teams Up with Comedian Iliza Shlesinger

EMERYVILLE, Calif.— Iliza Shlesinger brings high-energy laughs whenever she takes the stage—and now off the stage – the comedienne is partnering with Peet’s Iced Espresso. Peet’s Iced Espresso, the craft single-origin Colombian espresso beverages for an anywhere, on-the-go refreshment, today announced a new collaboration with Iliza Shlesinger.

As part of the Bay Area craft coffee company’s #AlwaysJustified campaign, Shlesinger will now be featured in various marketing campaign videos. Peet’s collaborated with NORTH, an independent ad agency out of Portland, on the series.

“We thrilled to work with Iliza for our #AlwaysJustified campaign,” said Gretchen Koch, senior director of CPG marketing. “Her vibrant and healthy lifestyle aligns perfectly with our target audience and their core values. We can reach a diverse audience and have a unique opportunity to forge a strong connection and relationship with a star on the rise. As a coffee lover, she was a perfect fit.”

As part of the brand’s #AlwaysJustified campaign, Peet’s Iced Espresso awards those everyday accomplishments and little wins by encouraging consumers to reward themselves with a creamy coffee Peet’s Iced Espresso treat. Crafted with premium ingredients and lower sugar, it’s always justified.

“I’m pumped to be working with Peet’s on this campaign,” said Iliza Schlesinger. “It’s such a unique, cool brand and I’m excited to introduce my audience to their Iced Espresso. And let’s be honest, we all need a justified break once and while.”

To learn more about Peet’s True Iced Espresso, visit peets.com/coffee/iced-espresso.

