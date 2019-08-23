PepsiCo and JetBlue Announce New Strategic Partnership

PURCHASE, N.Y. and NEW YORK, N.Y.– PepsiCo today announced a new strategic partnership with JetBlue. Recently, the two iconic brands joined forces to refresh JetBlue’s onboard travel experience, bringing a range of PepsiCo carbonated soft drinks and non-carbonated beverages to the skies. Combining the effervescent spirit of both brands, the collaboration infuses the onboard experience with even more refreshment and fun.

The Sign of Enjoyment for All

The celebration of these two brands – each uniquely rooted in New York City’s culture and history – kicks off on the banks of Long Island City. For the first time ever, PepsiCo will change the face of its world-famous Pepsi-Cola sign with the addition of JetBlue branding, which will be visible to New Yorkers and visitors through September.

The historic landmark not only serves as a tourist attraction but also captures the spirit of the Big Apple, standing as a monument to Long Island City’s industrial past. Originally placed on top of a PepsiCo bottling plant, the sign has prevailed for nearly 80 years and is now situated blocks away from JetBlue headquarters, making it the picture-perfect symbol of this new partnership.

Unveiled in the City That Never Sleeps

The dual-branded sign was unveiled on August 22 with the nighttime city skyline as a backdrop. Ceremonial lighting effects punctuated the sign’s debut and were captured from multiple vantage points by media and influential New York City photographers and enthusiasts. Consumers are invited to follow #PepsiOnJetBlue for striking photos and video and share their own content from now through September.

“We’re extremely proud to come together with JetBlue. As two brands with deep roots in New York City, it’s the perfect place to kick off the partnership and demonstrate our excitement by literally changing the visual fabric of our shared hometown,” said Anne Fink, President of Global Foodservice, PepsiCo. “We look forward to furthering our mission and providing JetBlue customers and crewmembers with moments of effervescent enjoyment, both on the ground and in the air.”

“JetBlue and Pepsi are two iconic New York-based brands, and what better way to come together than by celebrating in our very own home of Long Island City, Queens,” said Elizabeth Windram, vice president of marketing, JetBlue. “As New York’s Hometown Airline™, we are excited to temporarily transform the East River waterfront and bring new light to this historic landmark.”

PepsiCo is proud to offer an array of products to JetBlue customers, available now. The flavor selection includes Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Sierra Mist, Sierra Mist Zero Sugar, bubly Sparkling Water in Lime – the fastest growing sparkling water brand in the category – and in 2020, Aquafina. PepsiCo also supplies the airline with Rold Gold pretzels from its Frito-Lay portfolio.

Travelers can stay tuned for exciting initiatives on the horizon by following the social conversation on @JetBlue, @Pepsi and @PepsiCo. In the spirit of partnership, JetBlue and PepsiCo will explore opportunities to offer even more innovative and fun travel experiences for their customers this year.

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York’s Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles (Long Beach), Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries more than 42 million customers a year to 100+ cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of more than 1,000 daily flights. For more information, please visit jetblue.com.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $64 billion in net revenue in 2018, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo’s product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. “Winning with Purpose” reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit pepsico.com.