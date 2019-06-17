Perfect Hydration Partners with Arizona Head Football Coach Kliff Kingsbury

LOS ANGELES— Kliff Kingsbury has a track record of innovation and success as the master mind of the Air Raid offense. As one of the youngest head football coaches in the league and in his first year as head coach for Arizona, he will now partner with Perfect Hydration Alkaline Water.

“We are a brand built with performance in mind,” said Armen Soghomonian, executive VP. “Partnering with such an influential coach as Kliff Kingsbury is a perfect fit for our brand. Kliff’s lifestyle embodies the Perfect Hydration athlete and leader, and we’re excited to be with him as he starts his head coaching career.”

Created with a mission to restore, replenish and rehydrate, Perfect Hydration aims to promote healthy living and a fitness-forward lifestyle. Kingsbury’s successful playing and coaching background as well as being a key architect in the Air Raid offense that’s taking college and pro football by storm gives Perfect Hydration a leading advocate for the brand.

“Perfect Hydration is a brand that I am extremely excited to work with,” said Kingsbury, “I have led a fitness-driven, athletic lifestyle my entire life, and hydration is something that I preach to all of my players. I believe in promoting that lifestyle with Perfect Hydration.”

Terms of the deal were not announced.

Perfect Hydration is made up of 9.5+ pH alkaline water, purified to its cleanest form by a 9-stage filtration process, and enhanced through a proprietary alkalizing process and using electrolyte minerals including potassium carbonate, potassium bicarbonate, and magnesium sulfate, which help direct water (nutrients) to the areas of the body where it’s needed most. Perfect Hydration also proves to be much less acidic than most bottled water, so you can enjoy a light and refreshing taste while Perfect Hydration helps to restore and rebalance the body’s optimum balance.

