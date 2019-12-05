Perrier Unveils New Product Designs in Collaboration with Artist Duo DABSMYLA

STAMFORD, Conn.— Perrier Carbonated Natural Mineral Water announced the official release of its all-new Perrier ARTXTRA limited-edition artist packaging featuring the bold and colorful work of Los Angeles-based visual artist duo DABSMYLA. As the official ARTXTRA partners, DABSMYLA has reimagined Perrier’s iconic look with vibrant new packaging and design available at retailers in January.

The new Perrier ARTXTRA limited-edition artist packaging, featuring the bold and colorful work of Los Angeles-based visual artist duo DABSMYLA.As the official Perrier ARTXTRA partners, wife and husband artist-team DABSMYLA reimagined Perrier’s iconic look with a vibrant new design for the brand’s new line of limited-edition packaging.

“For over 150 years, Perrier has defined its iconic brand through creative collaborations with some of the world’s most dynamic and influential artists and designers, including Andy Warhol and Salvador Dali,” said Danit Eisdorfer, Group Manager, Perrier. “This year’s Perrier ARTXTRA program builds upon this legacy through our extraordinary partnership with the artist duo DABSMYLA.”

Originally from Melbourne, Australia, DABSMYLA is a wife and husband artist-team known for creating immersive environments that enhance the sense of intrigue and grandeur contained inside paintings, mixed media, and sculpture.

“One of the most exciting things about art is that it can be enjoyed in unexpected places, which inspired the unique design of our limited-edition Perrier packaging,” said DABSMYLA. “We wanted to create something for Perrier that when people see it, they wanted to pick it up; they wanted to look at it; they wanted to turn it around—they wanted to have it!”

Perrier will celebrate the official launch of its Perrier ARTXTRA DABSMYLA collection during Miami Art Week, Dec. 2-8, 2019, with an exclusive dinner co-hosted by artistic visionary Ximena Caminos and curator Roger Gastman at Caminos’ historic Miami Beach home. A mural by DABSMYLA will also be painted at Jade Alley in Miami Design District.

Perrier and DABSMYLA kicked off their collaboration earlier this year as part of the brand’s ongoing Perrier ARTXTRA program – an initiative focused on supporting and celebrating the contemporary artist community. A first look at the DABSMYLA limited-edition Perrier packaging debuted in summer 2019 at Beyond the Streets, the world’s largest exhibition of street art and graffiti in Brooklyn, NY.

The limited-edition product designed by DABSMYLA will be available for purchase nationwide at major retailers starting in January 2020.

For additional details on the Perrier® ARTXTRA™ and DABSMYLA partnership, visit Perrier.com/us/artxtra and follow along on social by following @PerrierUSA on Instagram and Twitter.

About Perrier® Carbonated Mineral Water

For over a century, Perrier® has collaborated with some of the world’s most famous and distinguished artists, including Andy Warhol, Salvador Dali and Bernard Villemot. First bottled in the South of France in 1863, Perrier® is regarded as the first carbonated mineral water and recognized worldwide by its iconic green bottle. With its low mineral content and big bubbles, Perrier carbonated mineral water is perfect on its own, with a slice of citrus, or mixed with spirits. Perrier also offers a tempting selection of tasty mineral waters with natural flavors including Lemon, Lime, L’Orange, Peach, Pink Grapefruit, Strawberry, Watermelon and Cucumber with a hint of Lime, all which have 0 calories and 0 sweeteners.

For More Information

prnewswire.com/news-releases/perrier-unveils-vibrant-new-product-designs-in-collaboration-with-la-based-artist-duo-dabsmyla-300969167.html?tc=eml_cleartime