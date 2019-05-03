PLNT Blend Beverages CEO David Holmes Joins Maine Craft Distilling’s Board of Directors

PORTLAND, Maine— Maine Craft Distilling, an innovative and fast-growing distillery based in Portland, Maine, is pleased and honored to announce that David Holmes, CEO of PLNT Blend Beverages, has joined its board of directors. David co-founded Spiked Seltzer in 2012 which created the $500M Hard Seltzer category and was later acquired by Anheuser-Busch in 2016.

“I am really thrilled to join Maine Craft Distilling. I love this State, and lived for many years up in Denmark. I have an enormous respect for how Luke and his team have built this business from the ground up – Innovative Traditionalists, like true Mainers. The canned cocktail line, which MCD test launched late last summer is amazing, great tasting and perfectly branded. There are big things here ahead for this brand and I appreciate the opportunity to participate in guiding Luke and the MCD team,” said Holmes.

Added Luke Davidson, founder and CEO of Maine Craft Distilling: “David’s expertise and experience growing a successful alcohol-based canned beverage business is a huge asset for our business as we further expand into the ready-to-drink (RTD) beverage category with our Sparkling Craft Cocktail line. With the market for high quality, convenient and flavorful “Alt Alc” beverages in steady growth, this additional leadership gives Maine Craft Distilling a distinct advantage to lead this category in New England and beyond.”

Maine Craft Distilling was founded in 2012, creating high-quality “Farm to Flask” spirits using high quality, regionally sourced ingredients. In keeping with its core motivation of innovation, Maine Craft Distilling created three canned “Sparkling Craft Cocktails” to test last summer:

Blueshine Lemonade: a Wild Maine Blueberry liquor and lemonade

Maine Mule: our unique twist on the Mule with a gentle bite from rum, lime and ginger beer

Cranberry Island Cocktail: a pleasantly forward cranberry and vodka with a dash of lime

The response was extremely positive, leading Maine Craft Distilling to release more flavors this year, including a Gin & Tonic and an Italiano Orange Spritz.

“The ability to bring our spirits to market in a convenient and accessible way has dramatically increased our exposure. Our growth has increased dramatically, strengthening relationships with our customers and consumers. We see cans as the future and are excited to be early entrants into this fast-growing space,” said Davidson.

Look for Maine Craft Distilling bottled spirits and Sparkling Craft Cocktails at your favorite beverage retailer in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York. They are the perfect compliment to your summer gathering.