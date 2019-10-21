Positive Beverage Launches in Target

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif.— Following a rapid racing in growth and expansion by the company, Kelly Dodd and Positive Beverage is proud to be fully rolled-out in all 192 Target retail locations in California and Colorado. All four natural flavors have been placed within the hydration planogram at the companies “socially accessible” SRP of $1.79 with an introductory promotion of 10/$10 reinforced by additional promotions through the end of the year to reach consumers and show them the healthier side of sparkling!

“[Target] was our first choice in the sector: their core values and mission aligns perfectly with our vision – and their brand represents the customer and geographic diversity that Positive Beverage strives to achieve.” Noting the Company’s founding mission to provide families with healthy, cost-accessible beverages, co-founder Zach Muchnick continues, “…we’re proud to see after two weeks that we’re selling through and possibly planning something bigger within Target!”

Fans of Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” will also recall a little drop from partner and housewife, Kelly Dodd, who announced the 192 Target-store release on-air which has sparked locations to sell-out faster than Target can order!

Teasing “what’s next” it would seem by all accounts that Positive Beverage will soon be in a store near you, and until then, the product can be delivered from Amazon nationally. It’s no surprise to see market interest despite a crowded space, as the company’s goals (and ingredients) are clean and clear: to promote active, healthy lifestyles for the whole family through simple and tasty hydration brought by sparkling, caffeine-free beverages.

About Positive Beverage

Positive Beverage was founded on the promise to fuel everyone's day with better ingredients that taste great and have enough essential vitamins to you through! With the flip of a tab, you'll open a naturally flavored, lightly carbonated beverage packed with their perfect combination of 110% of all added vitamins, healthy Potassium electrolytes and strength-building Calcium in a zero calorie, thirst-quenching experience great for the entire family. All Positive Beverage varieties are sugar-free and contain no artificial colors, sweeteners or preservatives.