Q Mixers Announces Partnership With Legendary Mixologist Tony Abou-Ganim

BROOKLYN, N.Y.— Q, the Brooklyn born-and-bred brand of premium mixers, has announced a partnership with legendary mixologist Tony Abou-Ganim, who will leverage his worldwide platform to build upon Q’s position as the no. 1 mixer for highball cocktails.

A living legend in bartending circles and a pioneer in the implementation of fresh ingredients in high-volume cocktail programs, Las Vegas-based Abou-Ganim will work with key accounts across the US to produce educational videos, extolling the virtues of the perfectly crafted highball, and demonstrate how simple acts of hospitality, like the spectacular serve, can delight guests and increase profits.

“The Highball is a very simple cocktail to make, yet drinks like a classic whiskey highball, Paloma or gin and tonic can often be the most difficult to make correctly,” says Abou-Ganim. “Ask any bartender and they will say no matter the drink, it’s impossible to make the perfect highball without a great mixer. Q, with its all-natural ingredients and high carbonation levels, brings out the best in premium spirits.”

Said Anthony Pullen, Q Mixers Trade Marketing Director, “Tony’s a long-time advocate for Q and his influence on the development of modern cocktail menus that emphasize fresh, quality ingredients, is undeniable. We’re thrilled to partner with him in an official capacity. Together we will continue to highlight the elegance and the value of the iconic highball, celebrating the art of simple drinks made exceptionally well. We look forward to many speaking engagements at large trade shows as he presents his new highball seminar, and touring the country at various events from HEE, VIBE, and Epcot Food & Wine to Tales of the Cocktail and the National Restaurant Association Show.”

Q Mixers’ educational videos featuring Tony Abou-Ganim will be uploaded regularly to social media platforms: Q Mixers, @Qmixers and Tony Abou-Ganim, Mdrnmixologist

About Q Mixers

Q makes the world’s best carbonated mixers – spectacular beverages crafted with authentic ingredients, more carbonation, and much less sugar to perfectly complement the world’s finest spirits. Our tonic water, ginger beer, and other flavors are proudly carried by many of America’s best restaurants, bars, and retailers including Whole Foods, Safeway, Kroger, Total Wine and Amazon. For more information please visit Qmixers.com. Social media: @Qmixers, #HIGHBALLR

About Tony Abou-Ganim

Tony Abou-Ganim is widely regarded as one of the pioneering and leading bar professionals in the world. He has made dozens of national TV appearances on shows including TODAY, Iron Chef America, Good Morning America, CNBC, Fox News and more. Abou-Ganim is the author of The Modern Mixologist: Contemporary Classic Cocktails (Agate, 2010) which offers readers an in-depth look into spirits and ingredients available to today’s mixologist, both professional and amateur alike. This entertaining and informative journey will take readers from the early stages of the cocktail to what Abou-Ganim has come to deem “Modern Mixology.” Abou-Ganim also has a DVD to his credit, Modern Mixology: Making Great Cocktails at Home, and hosted the Fine Living program Raising the Bar: America’s Best Bar Chefs. Abou-Ganim has also won two Iron Chef America competitions in battle cocktail His signature branded line of Modern Mixologist bar tools was released in early 2013, along with his second book, Vodka Distilled. Keep current with news, appearances and special events at modernmixologist.comon Facebook and on Twitter @MdrnMixologist.