Queen City Hemp CBD Seltzer Expands Retail Footprint with New 6-Pack

CINCINNATI– Queen City Hemp, the innovative Cincinnati brand responsible for creating America’s first CBD seltzer, has announced expanded retail availability throughout Northern Kentucky through a new agreement with Stagnaro Distributing. As part of this partnership, Queen City Hemp will introduce a new six-pack SKU, available for $19.99, adding to its lineup of $3.99 single serve cans at retail and four-flavor cases that ship free nationwide with online ordering for $99.

With this agreement, Queen City Hemp CBD Seltzer joins an impressive roster of beverage brands carried by Stagnaro, including MillerCoors, Heineken, Boston Beer, Mark Anthony, VPX and more. The distribution partnership will put Queen City Hemp’s six packs of CBD seltzer on shelves in grocery and convenience stores as well as bars and restaurants throughout Northern Kentucky.

“Since introducing America’s first CBD seltzer in 2017, we’ve seen an explosion of consumer demand that has led us to introduce nationwide shipping and expand our production facilities to a second location in Covington,” said Nic Balzer, Queen City Hemp co-founder and CEO. “This partnership with Stagnaro allows us to enter new grocery and retail accounts in Kentucky and introduce a six-pack SKUs, demonstrating our commitment to product stability and transparency.”

Consumer interest in CBD-infused beverages is only growing, and Queen City Hemp CBD Seltzer remains the first and only truly guilt-free wellness drink in the category: free of sugar, sodium, caffeine, calories and artificial flavors. Available in four great-tasting, trendy flavors – Guava, Blood Orange, Lemon Lavender and Passion Fruit – these infused seltzers deliver all the wellness benefits of cannabis, without the “high.” Each 12 oz. can contains 5 mg CBD (7 mg full spectrum hemp extract).

Said Chris Wellinger, VP of sales and marketing at Stagnaro Distributing: “Nic and Rob have developed a truly unique beverage with their line of guilt-free CBD Seltzers. What’s even more impressive is their meticulous commitment to quality. We’re extremely excited to be partnering with the team at Queen City Hemp to bring America’s First CBD Seltzers with zero calories, sugar and sodium to our distribution footprint throughout Northern Kentucky.”

CBD, or cannabidiol, is one of over 100 phytocannabinoids found in cannabis and hemp plants. Unlike THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), Hemp-derived CBD is non-impairing and legal in all 50 states. CBD has become an increasingly popular natural dietary supplement and wellness remedy, associated with benefits such as increased energy, reduced inflammation, decreased anxiety and more.*

Queen City Hemp CBD Seltzer has hit shelves in 12 Northern Kentucky counties, and can be purchased online at queencityhemp.com or at retail in 33 states. The company also offers popular CBD tinctures, topical balm and vapes for purchase online or at retail locations.

For more information about Queen City Hemp, please visit QueenCityHemp.com.

About Queen City Hemp

Queen City Hemp is a Cincinnati-based company providing a variety of all-natural CBD infused products, from seltzers to salve, vapes and tinctures since 2015. As the original zero calorie CBD seltzer created in the U.S., Queen City Hemp is committed to setting the industry standards for quality, transparency and consistency, and sources the highest quality ingredients to create a line of CBD-infused products that people feel good about consuming. To deliver on their promise of transparency, Queen City Hemp features all product testing directly on their website. All of Queen City Hemp’s products contain less than 0.3% THC and are created from 100% U.S.-based hemp.

About Stagnaro Distributing

Stagnaro Distributing is a locally, family owned and operated full service beverage distributor servicing 26 counties in Southwest Ohio, Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio and has a second location in Erlanger, Kentucky. The company proudly represents a variety of local, regional, national and international brewers and beverage manufacturers. The companies distribute more than 7 million cases annually to more than 3,000 retailers. There are currently more than 200 talented team members working at Stagnaro Distributing in various sales, marketing, delivery, warehouse and administrative departments.