Raw Generation Introduces Limited Edition Fall Flavors

LONG BRANCH, N.J.— Truly capturing the essence of autumn, the 100% plant-based beverage brand recently introduced their new Limited Edition Fall Flavors. This cornucopia of juice fusions consists of three flavors that will have you ready to enjoy the brisker weather.

The pack consists of:

Pumpkin Spice: An autumnal essential! Forego the dairy-and-sugar-laden lattes and get your pumpkin spice fix from this delectable juice fusion. Drinking this juice is like biting into a piece of pumpkin pie (minus the guilt)!

Citrus Sage: A sweet and complex fusion of pineapple and citrus juices, accented with aromatic notes of fresh sage. An excellent source of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, sage has a reputation for boosting your brain-power (and it just might make you feel like its namesake).

Harvest Cider: A velvety fusion of sweet potato and apple at their seasonal prime, lightly spiced with cinnamon. Sweet potatoes are an excellent source of immune-boosting vitamin C and beta-carotene- an ideal juice for the changing seasons!

Drink them as a healthy snack or meal replacement and savor the flavor of fall! They’re perfect for extending juice cleanse results and can be used to instantly craft deliciously less-guilty cocktails!

The Fall Seasonal Variety Pack (18-pack) is currently retailing for $109.99 on RawGeneration.com.