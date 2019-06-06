Raw Generation Introduces Limited-Edition Summer Variety Pack Juices

LONG BRANCH, N.J.— Available for pre-order now, Raw Generation has introduced their new Summer Variety Pack consisting of three fresh summer flavors. Shipping on June 12, the trio of fresh and fruity summer flavors consists of Pineapple Pepper, Melon Mint and Spicy Lemonade.

Throw them in a cooler bag for convenient on-the-beach or poolside refreshment, or add a splash of spirits and party healthier. Save yourself the hangover that goes hand-in-hand with traditional sugary cocktails mixers and enjoy the refreshing natural sweetness of our seasonal summer juices.

Melon Mint: This mouthwatering duo of melon juices is nothing short of heavenly! Hydrate and revive yourself amid the summer heat with this electrolyte-rich treat that will make you glow from the inside out.

Pineapple Pepper Transport your taste buds to a tropical paradise with this sweet and vibrant juice fusion that’s loaded with beautifying vitamin C, metabolism-boosting capsaicin, and anti-inflammatory bromelain from pineapple.

Spicy Lemonade: Naturally sweetened with antioxidant-rich raw honey, this refreshing summer beverage delivers a subtle pop of heat from jalapeño. Add a splash of tequila to get the party started! Back by popular demand!

An 18-pack will retail for $124.00 on RawGeneration.com.