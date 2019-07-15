Red Bull Launches Second Limited Edition Kris Bryant Can

CHICAGO– In celebration of the release of the second limited edition Red Bull Energy Drink Kris Bryant can, Red Bull hosted an official batting practice at the Chicago Riverwalk, where the north, south, and main branches of the Chicago River meet. With an excited crowd of fans and Rookie of the Year Henry Rowengartner throwing the first pitch, Bryant went on to hit baseballs into the water and out to the fans, replicating the same BP routine he takes before games. The limited edition Red Bull Energy Drink Kris Bryant can and BP in the Streets bring fans closer to Bryant than ever before.

“This is honestly one of my favorite events because fans can experience a BP session in the middle of the city, instead of inside a ballpark,” said Bryant. “Combined with my new limited edition Red Bull can hitting stores, I’m feeling energized for the second half of the season.”

This year, fans will also be able to play an online batting practice game called Red BullKB’s Cage (redbull.com/krisbryant). In the game, fanswill be able to select an avatar to take batting practice, scoring points for hitting different targets that represent different milestones in Kris Bryant’s career.The top score in the game will win a once in a lifetime experience – a batting practice session with Bryant himself!

The limited edition Red Bull Energy Drink Kris Bryant can will be available starting July 15 (while supplies last) across the Chicagoland Area and sold as single 8.4 oz. and 12 oz. cans.

Fans will be able to take part in a real-life KB’s Cage at Slugger’s, the iconic Wrigleyville sports bar. Open now, Slugger’s batting cages will be set up similarly to the digital game with different targets. Fans can team up, create social leagues and compete on dedicated nights throughout the summer.

No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. July 1, 2019- September 15, 2019. Open to US (including D.C.) residents, 18+. To enter, play the Red Bull KB’s Cage game at redbull.com/krisbryant and register to compete for the highest score. For game details, prize description, additional restrictions, and full Official Rules, visit: redbull.com/krisbryant. Sponsor: Red Bull North America, Inc., 1740 Stewart St., Santa Monica, CA 90404.

