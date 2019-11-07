Red Bull Relaunches Winter Edition Plum Twist

SANTA MONICA, Calif.– Red Bull announces the relaunch of the Winter Edition Plum Twist, offering the wings of Red Bull with the smooth taste of plum and cinnamon. Back by popular demand, the Red Bull Winter Edition Plum Twist will hit shelves across the country beginning November 6, available for a limited time through January 31 or while supplies last.

The Red Bull Winter Edition Plum Twist is a great companion for hitting the slopes, taking on the busy holiday party season and preparing feasts for family and friends.

The Red Bull Winter Edition Plum Twist is available through retailers as a single serve 12 fl oz. can, and in bars and restaurants as 8.4 fl oz. single serve cans.

Red Bull Energy Drink is available in over 170 countries worldwide and more than 6.3 billion cans of RedBull were consumed last year. An 8.4 fl oz. can of Red Bull Energy Drink contains 80 mg of caffeine, equivalent to a home-brewed cup of coffee. For more information, visit energydrink-us.redbull.com.