Red Thread Coffee Co. Relaunches With New Look and Leadership

SAG HARBOR, N.Y.— Red Thread Coffee Co., the women-founded and women run company that makes the only cold brew where the entire line is certified organic, Fair Trade, and single origin, with no sugar or additives, is poised and ready to expand its distribution with a new look and new leadership. Under the direction of new CEO Kelly Reilly, an industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience in key roles at beverage giant Ocean Spray, Red Thread launched a new logo, new label, new website and new social media platforms while getting laser focused on broader distribution.

“We are partnering with retailers that believe in supporting their local communities and that attract consumers who are looking for natural, organic and better-for-you products,” shares Reilly.

In August, Red Thread expanded its distribution into The Fresh Market, a natural grocer operating over 160 stores in 22 states, stretching from the East Coast to Oklahoma. The Fresh Market selected Red Thread’s cold brew as part of a comprehensive overhaul of its beverages, beating out hundreds of brands and varieties. In deciding what products to accept, The Fresh Market solicited advice from more than 300 of its team members, holding taste tests that took more than two weeks to complete.

Despite all of the brand changes, Red Thread’s core philanthropic mission remains the same: two cents from every bottle sold is donated to local charities, such as God’s Love We Deliver, a New York based organization fighting hunger.

About Red Thread Coffee Co.

Red Thread Coffee Co., a women-run company, is on a mission to make an impact, one delicious cold brew at a time. The only cold brew that is organic, Fair Trade and single origin with no sugar or additives, Red Thread was created in the seaside town of Sag Harbor, NY by three women who wanted to make a difference and help others do the same. With a promise to give 2 cents for every bottle sold to local communities, Red Thread Coffee Co. lives up to the ancient legend that each of us is connected at birth by an invisible red thread to every person we are destined to help in this lifetime. Red Thread is available at Whole Foods, Stop & Shop, and The Fresh Market to name a few. To learn more, visit redthreadcoffee.com.