Reed’s Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

NORWALK, Conn.— Reed’s Inc., owner of the nation’s leading portfolio of handcrafted, all-natural beverages, has announced that it intends to offer shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. Reed’s also expects to grant to the underwriters of the offering a 45-day option to purchase additional shares of common stock offered in the underwritten public offering on the same terms and conditions. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Roth Capital Partners is acting as the sole manager for the offering.

Reed’s intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering to fund the growth of its business, new products, sales and marketing efforts, working capital, and for general corporate purposes.

A shelf registration statement relating to the shares of common stock to be issued in the proposed offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and is effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and, when available, may be obtained from Roth Capital Partners, LLC, 888 San Clemente, Newport Beach, CA 92660, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (800) 678-9147 or by accessing the SEC’s website, sec.gov.