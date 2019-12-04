Reed’s Named Official Ginger Beer of Rose Bowl Stadium

NORWALK, Conn.— Reed’s, Inc., America’s #1 ginger beer brand, today announced it is the “Official Ginger Beer” of the Rose Bowl Stadium. Made with 100% real ginger – and lots of it – the authentically refreshing drink will be available at all Rose Bowl Stadium events, including the big game on New Year’s Day. Reed’s Ginger Beer will also now be an on-campus staple at UCLA which is home to nearly 45,000 undergraduate and graduate students.

On campus and inside the stadium, students, faculty and visitors will find non-alcoholic Reed’s Ginger Beer and Reed’s Zero Sugar varieties in 12 oz. cans. For those 21+, cocktails like the classic Moscow Mule featuring Reed’s, which was the #1 cocktail served at the Rolling Stones concert August 22, is integrated into all suite menus for purchase. Reed’s will also be served at Brookside Golf Club at The Rose Bowl Stadium, available at the clubhouse bar and at the golf course beverage carts. In celebration of the new partnership, Reed’s has exclusively created a ‘Rose Mule’ cocktail for the Brookside Golf Club menu, made with Reed’s Strongest Ginger Beer, bourbon, fresh lime juice, and garnished with Reed’s Candied Ginger and mint.

“The Rose Bowl Stadium and Reed’s are well-known and revered American brand names. Born in Los Angeles, they have been woven into the fabric of America, representing authenticity and healthy fun while reflecting the tradition and values that have made them cultural American icons,” noted Lindsay Martin, VP Marketing for Reed’s. “Reed’s and the Rose Bowl Stadium are a natural partnership. We look forward to giving a packed Rose Bowl Stadium a healthy and delicious dose of ginger. Enjoy!”

For the past 30 years, it’s been Reed’s mission to deliver the benefits of real ginger with a simple formula using fresh ginger root, sparkling water, fruit juices, honey, cane sugar and spices. The brand also now offers a Certified Ketogenic Zero Sugar variety of its classic recipe. In addition to its core product offerings, Reed’s recently introduced new Wellness Ginger Shots, available in original and with caffeine.

Reed’s will be available for fans to enjoy inside and outside the stadium throughout the college football season. All fans will be able to enjoy Reed’s samples and win fun swag from the brand’s signature Green Machine truck in the Public Fan Fest and at the Ralph’s Tailgates.

“We are excited to welcome Reed’s Ginger Beer to our family of partners at America’s Stadium. Varied and quality craft food and beverage offerings are a priority for fans that attend world-class football games, soccer matches, and concerts at our iconic venue. Having a partner like Reed’s that aligns with that initiative is exciting,” says Jens Weiden Chief Revenue Officer at the Rose Bowl Stadium.

Reed’s has also recently partnered with local Los Angeles mixologist and influencer, Prairie Rose from Bit By a Fox, to create Reed’s a special cocktail in honor of the Rose Bowl Stadium. The Rose Bowl Buck features Reed’s Strongest Ginger Beer, bourbon, amaro nonino, and lemon juice.

For more information about Reed’s, please visit the Company’s website at: drinkreeds.com or call 800-99-REEDS. Follow Reed’s on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook @drinkreeds.

About Reed’s, Inc.

Established in 1989, Reed’s is America’s best-selling Ginger Beer brand and has been the leader and innovator in the ginger beer category for decades. Virgil’s is America’s best-selling independent, full line of natural craft sodas. The Reed’s Inc. portfolio is sold in over 35,000 retail doors nationwide. Reed’s Ginger Beers are unique due to the proprietary process of using fresh ginger root combined with a Jamaican inspired recipe of natural spices and fruit juices. The Company uses this same handcrafted approach in its award-winning Virgil’s line of great tasting, bold flavored craft sodas.

About the Rose Bowl Stadium

The stadium is the proud home of the Tournament of Roses Football Game, UCLA Bruin Football, AmericaFest Fourth of July celebration, concerts, religious services, filmings and the World’s Largest Flea Market (R.G. Canning). A National Historic Landmark built in 1922 and known for the New Year’s Tournament of Roses Football Game, the Rose Bowl Stadium has also earned its World-Class Reputation by hosting five NFL Super Bowl Games, the 1984 Olympic Soccer Matches, the 1994 Men’s World Cup, the 1999 Women’s World Cup, the 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014 BCS National College Football Championship Games and was home to the inaugural 2015 College Football Playoff Semi-final game presented by Northwestern Mutual and numerous other memorable events over the past eighty plus years.