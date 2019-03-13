Regatta Expands Into Craft Mixer Category

LOCUST VALLEY, N.Y.– Regatta, creator of renowned Regatta Classic Bermuda Stone Ginger Beer, is proud to announce the evolution of the brand’s product offerings into the dynamic craft mixers category. Beginning in March 2019, Regatta Dry Citrus Sparkling Tonic, Regatta Royal Oak Ginger Ale and Regatta Pacific Sea Salt Club Soda join award-winning, flagship Regatta Ginger Beer and Regatta Light Ginger Beer. The full line-up of Regatta premium craft mixers create a complex yet well-balanced flavor palate that mixes well with any spirit.

Sam Zarou, CEO of Affinity Beverages LLC, commented, “Our flagship product — Regatta Ginger Beer — is a multi-year winner of SIP Awards’ highest recognition and widely recognized as the industry standard. We are thrilled to build on our expertise and expand our presence in the explosive craft mixer space where variety and craftsmanship are paramount.”

“Consumers today are tuned in and educated about the products they consume,” added Zarou, “They want products that share their values and enhance their lifestyle. Regatta CraftMixers are expertly crafted in small batches using the finest ingredients to appeal to these discerning customers. Our products are American-made, non-GMO project verified, and use the finest natural ingredients and no artificial preservatives. Simply said, our craft mixers make better cocktails and are available in packaging that fits our active and social lifestyle.”

Regatta Craft Mixers are packaged in a new 8.4 oz. “perfect-pour” slim can 4-pack format that sets Regatta apart from the competition and is the ideal package for today’s on-the-go occasions. It is lighter weight and more convenient than glass while providing the perfect amount for creating cocktails without leftovers in the can. For customers, this means easy transport and less waste – two important considerations for this active set. Regatta also offers its Classic Ginger Beer in an 8 oz. squat can for on-premise accounts, a package that is preferred by bartenders.

In 2016, Affinity Beverage LLC purchased the Regatta brand. Under new ownership, the company has been aggressively investing resources to expand the Regatta product range, improve brand identity and packaging, increase sales and marketing efforts and launch new activation programs. Zarou concluded, “Our new company structure and philosophy allows us to be more agile and reactive to the changing dynamics of the marketplace. The debut of our expanded line of premium craft mixers marks the beginning of a new era of innovation for Regatta Craft Mixers.”

Regatta is supporting the debut of its new craft mixers with a full service marketing plan and expanded sales efforts, including investing additional sales resources against growth in the liquor, grocery and other retail channels.

Regatta Craft Mixer Tasting Notes

Regatta Classic Bermuda Stone Ginger Beer: perfectly balanced ginger beer with the distinct notes of citrus, ginger and spice

Regatta Dry Citrus Sparkling Tonic: bold and effervescent tonic with a complex citrus flavor

Regatta Royal Oak Ginger Ale: smooth and sweet with just the right amount of oak barreland ginger flavors

Regatta Pacific Sea Salt Club Soda: clean and refreshing – just the right carbonation

Regatta Light Ginger Beer: lighter, 50-calorie version of the flagship ginger beer – bold and distinctive with just enough ginger bite and sweetened with Organic Blue Agave

Regatta Craft Mixers is the Official Craft Mixer of US Sailing. To learn more about Regatta Craft Mixers, visit regattacraftmixers.com.

About Regatta Craft Mixers

Since 2006, Regatta has been making classic Bermuda Stone Ginger Beer, a premier mixer that has become widely recognized as the industry standard. Now Regatta offers a full line of premium mixers and sodas, all finely crafted in small batches including Regatta Dry Citrus Sparkling Tonic, Regatta Royal Oak Ginger Ale, Regatta Pacific Sea Salt Club Soda and Regatta Light Ginger Beer. The company uses the highest quality ingredients and creates distinctive flavors that appeal to the most discerning customers. For news and updates follow Regatta Craft Mixers on Facebook and Instagram (@RegattaCraftMixers) or visit regattacraftmixers.com.