Riff Cold Brewed Partners with Hensley Beverage to Launch in Arizona

BEND, Ore.— With a strong base already established in its home state of Oregon, Riff Cold Brewed, co-founded by veterans of the craft beverage and coffee space, is expanding its geographic footprint to Arizona with a partnership just announced with Hensley Beverage Company, one of the nation’s largest beverage distributors.

“We’re actively seeking innovative and forward-thinking brands as we continue to prioritize strategic non-alc portfolio growth,” said Chad Marston, Hensley chief sales officer. “We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with Riff— their brand and product integrity put them in a strong position in a hyper-growth segment of the beverage landscape.”

Riff kicked off its Arizona launch last week with an exclusive retail debut in all 11 of AJ’s Fine Foods locations. “Seeing Riff was love at first sight… after tasting it, I knew it was a match made in heaven,” said Steve LeFevre, AJ’s category manager. “With a smooth, clean taste and finish, their cold-brewed coffees hit all the right notes. They’re really elevating the cold brew experience by exploring the incredible possibilities of artisan varietal coffees.”

Riff’s ready-to-drink cold brewed coffees are now available in 10.5 oz. bottles, 20L kegs (nitro and regular) and 96 oz. bag-in-box formats to on- and off-premise retailers, workplaces and resorts across the state through the Hensley network.

Off The Cuff: Artisanal Cold Brewed Coffee with Notes of Dark Chocolate & Toffee

Artisanal Cold Brewed Coffee with Notes of Dark Chocolate & Toffee Paint The Town: Artisanal Cold Brewed Coffee with Notes of Bing Cherry & Blueberries

Artisanal Cold Brewed Coffee with Notes of Bing Cherry & Blueberries Arm In Arm: Artisanal Cold Brewed Coffee with Notes of Red Berry & Stonefruit

Artisanal Cold Brewed Coffee with Notes of Red Berry & Stonefruit Southpaw: Artisanal Cold Brewed Coffee with Notes of Cocoa Nibs & Nougat, and Half the Caffeine

“Arizona is a great fit for Riff,” said Steve Barham, Riff president and co-founder. “You have year-round weather that’s perfect for cold brewed coffee, Phoenix is one of the fastest growing large cities, and consumers there care about quality, all-natural ingredients, and an authentic craft brand. And, we couldn’t imagine a better partner than Hensley— their commitment to the non-alc segment has been impressive, and they have an incredibly talented and professional team.”

Each of Riff’s cold brewed coffee varieties is made with only two ingredients— fine artisanal coffee and fresh Cascade Mountain water. To hear the backstory behind each, check out our series of short and fun videos. And, to make it easy to find Riff on draft and in RTD bottles, visit our website’s RIFF LOCATOR.

About Riff Cold Brewed Coffee

Riff is Paul Evers, co-founder of Crux Fermentation Project; Nate Armbrust, former head of product development and cold brew operations at Stumptown; Steve Barham, former senior director at LinkedIn; and Bobby Evers and Kevin Smyth, both with deep experience in craft beer branding and operations. And Riff is so much more— an enthusiastic and diverse tribe of investors, employees, partners, and you. When we riff on an idea, we start with a question: What if? What if we brewed coffee cold, for a sweeter, smoother flavor? What if we poured it on tap? Into a glass, not a mug? What if we explored the whole coffee plant, not just the bean? What if we met for coffee in the evening? With friends, and maybe—gasp—without wifi? What if it weren’t sacrilegious to drink our coffee decaffeinated, spiced, fruited or even barrel fermented with wild yeast? Now we’re talking. Let’s Riff! For more information visit riffcoldbrewed.com or call 458-206-0825.

About Hensley Beverage Company

Hensley Beverage Company (founded in 1955 and Arizona’s largest beer distributor) is a multi-generational, family-owned, local Arizona beverage wholesaler that distributes a diverse and first-rate portfolio of beverages, including Anheuser-Busch InBev beers, top selling local and regional craft beers, premium non-alcohol beverages, water, soda, tea, coffee and spirits. Hensley maintains a proprietary service fleet of more than 800 vehicles and has the support of over 1,100 employees, servicing a customer base of more than 9,000 retail accounts throughout Arizona from multiple state-wide branches. With corporate headquarters located in Phoenix, Hensley also has fully operational controlled environment warehouse space in five different locations across Arizona including Tucson, Flagstaff, Prescott Valley, Chandler and Show Low.