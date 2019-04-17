Royal Cup Inc. Promotes Chip Wann to COO

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.– Royal Cup, Inc. (Royal Cup) has announced that its board of directors has unanimously approved current chief financial officer (CFO) Chip Wann as the company’s first chief operating officer (COO). The board of directors recently created the COO position to further support the business’ strategic transformation and continued growth. In this role, Wann will oversee all aspects of the company’s day-to-day business and personnel decisions.

Wann previously served as CFO for more than two years at Royal Cup, where he managed corporate finance, accounting, commodities, information technology, pricing and procurement, and also provided overall financial leadership and strategy.

“As CFO, Chip played an instrumental role in positioning Royal Cup for sustainable, profitable growth,” said Bill Smith, Royal Cup’s president and CEO. “Our team, along with my family, is excited to see what further impact Chip’s leadership and invaluable contributions will bring to Royal Cup.”

The company, owned by the Smith family since 1950, is one of the nation’s oldest and largest family owned coffee and tea businesses. Royal Cup sources, roasts, blends and provides high-quality coffees and fine teas across the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean through 10 distribution centers and more than 860 employees nationwide, including nearly 400 in Alabama.

“I am honored to contribute to an organization that holds an unwavering commitment to providing its customers with the highest-quality products and service,” said Wann. “I recognize what a significant responsibility the Smith family has entrusted to me, and look forward to collaborating closely with leaders across the organization as I begin this new role.”

For more information, visit royalcupcoffee.com

