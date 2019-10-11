Secret Squirrel Debuts New Look

ANAHEIM, Calif.— Secret Squirrel Cold Brew Coffee elevates their famous cold brew line with new easy to grab, tall round bottles. The fan favorite cold brew brand has partnered with the California Milk Advisory Board whose key initiatives to improve production sustainability and to meet high milk nutritional standards align with Secret Squirrel’s mission to provide clean label and high quality products. Secret Squirrel original black cold brew and 3x concentrates are brewed fresh to bottle and the lattes use the same freshly cold brewed coffee made with farm fresh Real California Milk.

“Our customers and coffee consumers are demanding an authentic, clean, great tasting coffee shop experience in a bottle and we whole-heartedly believe that Secret Squirrel delivers these high standards,” said Marce McKinnon, Brand Manager, Secret Squirrel Cold Brew Coffee. “It’s absolutely critical that we stay committed to clean label, high quality ingredients and smooth, great taste. Unlike some competitors, we don’t use any preservatives, additives or stabilizers. We always use organic beans, rBST free milk and remain BPA free. Our cold brew is processed the traditional way to create the best tasting cold brew coffee. It’s who we are, we’re passionate about the craft of coffee and we’re excited to share what real cold brew coffee is all about”.

The new bottles are a modern, convenient approach, with a slim round shape that is easy to grab on the go. Made with Real California Milk®, the rich, diverse line offers something for everyone. The collection includes Original Black Coffee, Caffe Latte, Vietnamese Coffee, Dark Chocolate Mocha, Chicory Coffee and 3X Coffee Concentrate. The new bottles are now available on shelves nationwide.

For more information about Secret Squirrel Cold Brew and where to purchase, visit squirrelbrew.com.

About Secret Squirrel Cold Brew

Secret Squirrel cold brew coffee was born in the farmers market with a passion to bottle the best coffee shop experience using only simple, recognizable, and premium ingredients. This process releases the full bold flavor of our beans without any bitterness or acidity. A taste so smooth, you won’t need to hide it beneath anything. Pure. Simple. The secret is out. Join them on social @squirrelbrew #POWERYOURPASSION