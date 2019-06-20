Shaka Tea Appoints Director of Sales, Western US

HILO, Hawaii— Shaka Tea, the first line of authentically Hawaiian iced teas on the market brewed with adaptogenic, herbal mamaki, a leaf only found and grown in the Hawaiian Islands, has announced the appointment of Cameron Hill as director of sales, Western US. Hill most recently was at Health-Ade, where he was an early hire and an area and regional sales manager, leading regional sales growth and building out a multi-channel distribution network.

Hill joined Shaka Tea in March 2019 and has been instrumental in driving Shaka Tea’s expansion into key accounts across the Western US, including: PCC, Mollie Stone’s, Green Zebra, Bristol Farms, Gelson’s, Lassens and select AlbCo divisions; Shaka Tea launched in March as a national item in National Co+op Grocers.

“We’ve always had the vision to grow our Hawaii-based company into a national one. 2019 has really been the year for us to grow with strong distribution in place, our entire line of teas now being 0 calories and 0g sugar, and making key hires such as Cameron,” shared Bella Hughes, president and co-founder of Shaka Tea.

In addition to growing in the Western US, Shaka Tea expands this summer into Lucky’s, Fresh Market, Lowe’s Market, Fresh Thyme, and recently launched in Giant Landover.

About Shaka Tea

Shaka Tea is the first line of Hawaii-grown, herbal iced teas on the market brewed from mamaki, which is only found and grown one place in the world, the Hawaiian archipelago. With a commitment to the health of our consumers and the health of the ‘aina (land), Shaka Tea is a naturally caffeine-free, 0cal/0g sugar product, supporting sustainable agriculture, found in major retailers across the US. Shaka Tea, founded by Bella Hughes and Harrison Rice is the first line of bottled, ready-to-drink, 0cal/0g sugar, Hawaii-grown, iced teas on the market brewed with mamaki. To learn more, please visit shakatea.com or follow us on Instagram @drinkshakatea